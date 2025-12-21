Defense to the Rescue in 4-2 Win

SAN JOSE – OK, enough of that. The Kraken snapped a four-game losing streak and registered just their second win in the last 10 games with a 4-2 third-period comeback win against the Sharks before a capacity crowd, then went quiet and lost its festive spirit with a Seattle comeback. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren and Ryker Evans scored big goals, and Joey Daccord was stellar in goal, winning No. 1 star of the game honors for making 35 saves and facing 15 high-danger chances on the night.

The Kraken are 13-14-6, closing their gap to the Western Conference second wild-card spot down to five standings points. Anahim is next on Monday, and then a match-up in Los Angeles on Tuesday before the winter holiday break. Seattle has anywhere from one to four games in hand on every West team ahead of them in the wild-card race.

Chandler Stephenson now has a career-high eight-game point streak with a huge assist on the winning goal by Lindgren, plus an empty-net score to ice the game. He mentioned games in hand during his post-game remarks, but cautioned that winning the next game and then the next game is the only way to climb back into being a playoff contender.

“I know that there are games in hand and all that stuff that you can look at, but they don't really matter if you don't win games,” said Stephenson. “Right now, we're just focusing on a game at a time. Here tonight, it was TV timeout at a time, just trying to do little things to kind of get us going.” San Jose is a talented team with a budding superstar in Macklin Celebrini, so neither Stephenson nor coach Lane Lambert was surprised the Sharks controlled much of the second period, which nonetheless ended at 1-1.

“I feel like the guys battled all night,” said Stephenson. “Second period, they had a lot of momentum. In the third period, we just kind of shut things down. Joe played great. It was just a good team, greasy road win ... I think like the guys were just like, enough is enough. You could just kind of feel that we weren't letting that one get away.”

"There was a lot of commitment," said Lambert about the victory. "We spent some time in our zone in the second period, but we had a lot of commitment, a lot of blocked shots. I thought that we stuck with it even when we went down in the third. It was total, total team effort."

Third Period Dramatics From the ‘D’

Just 36 seconds into the third period here with the score at one goal apiece, San Jose rookie Collin Graf stole an outlet pass from Vince Dunn, who was starting a breakout from behind the Kraken goal. Graf’s first shot went off the post, but Joey Daccord couldn’t corral the puck, and it’s possible Adam Larsson’s skate put the puck across the goal line, or maybe it was Daccord’s leg pad. No matter, because it felt like a bit of doom had transpired.

But a minute and 19 seconds later, Ryker Evans continued his ongoing habit of putting long-range pucks on net. In this case, Evan deftly gloved the puck just inside the blue and zipped it far right side past SJS goalie Yaroslav Askarov, aided by an unintended screen by young Sharks defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin. Suddenly and silently, here in the Shark Tank, the score was tied.