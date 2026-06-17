Winning the Night, Full of Surprises

When Andy Cole got a call asking him for potential Pacific Northwest-based nominees to receive a USA Hockey award, he suggested some names. A week later, a USA Hockey executive called to congratulate Cole on winning the national John Beadle Adult Member of the Year Award.
“I had just recommended other people for that award” said a surprised Cole, the Kraken organization’s director of adult hockey.
It marked the first of several surprises this month for Cole, who oversaw more than 170 teams and some 3,200 adult players in the Kraken Hockey League’s 2025-26 fall/winter season, steady growth from the 129 teams and 2,200 players in 2021-22. One fun stat: Cole’s program averages about 300 adults annually who are new players to the sport. Before the Kraken became the National Hockey League’s 32nd franchise, Cole was already running the then-called Greater Seattle Hockey League (GSHL) with nearly 2,000 members, growing it from grassroots over two decades.
The next surprise came earlier this month when Cole was at an upfront table getting ready to accept the award for his unparalleled efforts to grow adult recreational hockey in the Seattle area. Donna Kaufman, vice president of USA Hockey’s Membership Council who originally called Cole seeking the nominations, was introducing him to a Denver ballroom of 1,500 guests. Kauffman told a story of Cole keeping the GSHL and local rinks afloat during the pandemic despite no league games or registration fees during COVID. She revealed he took a security guard job on the overnight shift to generate income for his wife and kids so he could devote daytime hours to saving the adult hockey league. Sleep was apparently the third most pressing matter.
Cole’s Heartfelt Remarks Resonate
Already a bit nervous about talking in front of a huge audience of peers and American hockey leaders, including NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, Cole approached the podium, took a deep breath and admitted “I didn’t know she [Kaufman] knew that story about the security guard.” The ballroom filled with laughter, helping Cole ease into his heartfelt remarks.
The next unexpected twist connected Cole even deeper with the crowd. Cole thanked early supporters of the GSHL, officials in the Pacific Northwest USA Hockey region and leadership within the Kraken and the team’s Iceplex. Then he thanked his “incredible wife Pam” before his heart and Dad-life took hold. Cole struggled with his emotions, tears in his eyes and voice wavering, when acknowledging his son and daughter.
Hearts stop across the entire ballroom.
Cole went on to explain he was “on the phone way too much” discussing rink ice time and team schedules rather than spending more time with his son and daughter.
Cole had fair warning about letting his emotions show: “When I was writing the speech [on the morning and afternoon of the awards dinner], I started crying every time. It’s because I feel bad about how I’ve spent so much time over the last 26 years on the phone, day and night, and not as much time with my kids.”
The hockey community audience in Denver related to his emotions and let Cole know it, including post-dinner. One colleague from another NHL market said, “You had our whole table in tears.”