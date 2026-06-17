Winning the Night, Full of Surprises

Connecting Bobby Orr to Present-Day Award

Casey Jorgensen, USA Hockey general counsel, posted on social media that night, making it clear Cole reminded everyone why hockey means so much to so many communities in the U.S.: “Lucky to join Andy Cole for the USA Hockey President's Award Dinner ... Andy gave an incredible acceptance speech in which he talked about his starting the Greater Seattle Hockey League to it now becoming the Kraken Hockey League. On a night recognizing three Gold Medal Olympic and Paralympic teams, everyone talked about Andy's speech winning the night. He shared about holding up the [sportsmanship] plaque Bobby Orr gave him as a kid, and getting choked up talking about his family and all the time he missed with them while on calls running the league.”

About Cole’s sportsmanship award: USA Hockey’s Northeast region honored one youth player as determined by every member hockey association. His Connecticut town picked him, and in his mid-teens Cole received the award hardware from the just retired Hall of Famer Orr. In Denver, Cole tied together recent USA Hockey recognition and the award he accepted as a teen, promising the ballroom gathering “I’m going to put this one right next to the one from Bobby Orr.”

For her part, as a USA Hockey national leader, Kaufman is thrilled both for Cole and the Pacific Northwest hockey region. Kaufman, who has been operating a rink in Tacoma since 1992, has admired Cole’s impact on adult and youth hockey, including as a trusted advisor.

“I've been doing this for a long time and it's always really nice when we can honor those people out in the grassroots really doing all the work and quietly doing the work,” said Kaufman. “Andy's just one of those people, right? He does it for the love of a game. He impacts so many people. At the adult level he really gives players a great experience.”

Providing that “great experience” with 3,200 players in the Kraken Hockey League – and even more coming into the fold when the team’s two-rink project in Kirkland opens in the fall of 2027 – requires a fortitude that has enabled Cole to impressively grow not only participation but competitive balance in each of the near 30 divisions and welcoming all new players without resorting to a waiting list.

Cole operates what he calls a “dynamic” system that includes early-season “seeding games” to make sure teams aren’t stacked to dominate their division. Another facet is having teams travel to different rinks rather than play games on just one “home” sheet of ice. It has worked effectively since Cole started a league 26 years ago and promises to repeat the experience for new players and divisions, the latter including more women’s divisions and plus-40 divisions (intermediate and advanced) among upcoming innovations. By utilizing multiple rinks throughout the region, Cole ensures there is a spot for everyone in Kraken Hockey League and room to grow.

“Andy has focus on his approach,” said Kaufman. “When you understand what the mission is, it makes all those other little decisions easier to make. As long as those decisions for the mission are consistent, every day, then even when people who don't agree with something, they at least understand it was thought about and the decision was based on a consistent mission ... I think Andy can look in the mirror every morning and say, ‘I’m true to my true north.’”

Cole gives credit to a strong Kraken brand helping to continue momentum growing the Kraken Hockey League and inspiring the decision to build the pair of rinks in Kirkland. Kraken chief operating officer Rob Lampman turns the kudos right back to Cole.

“Andy's commitment to the game, both at the youth level and the adult community throughout the state of Washington and beyond the borders of Washington is unparalleled,” said Lampman. “He has been at this nearly 30 years. He came to this community trying to find community. Because he couldn't find it, he created his own. He created the hockey community that we now all benefit from. On a daily basis, I can't think of a bigger contribution that somebody could make to the game of hockey. He does it every day, representing the Seattle Kraken in the best of ways.”