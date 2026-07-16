Bake’s Takes: Games I’d Pick For ‘Build-A-Pack’

A sixth season of Kraken hockey begins Oct. 1 in Calgary with the first of three games in four nights, culminating with a Sunday home opener Oct. 4 against those same Flames at Climate Pledge Arena.
Fans of division rivalry games won’t be disappointed early on as 11 of the team’s first 24 contests feature Pacific Division foes such as the Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. In fact, those three teams are the opponents the very first week in an expanded, earlier starting 84-game NHL schedule that includes a trip to Finland for two matchups against the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes and culminates a week earlier than previously with a Kraken finale April 10 in Chicago.
The team’s final four games are on the road, meaning Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amazon, will also be an earlier-than-usual April 3 home finale against Winnipeg. Speaking of Kraken fans, they’ll get a unique opportunity this season through a “Build-A-Pack” promotion to customize 3-9 games on a pack of tickets.
Fans can select their preferred games and seat locations and up to eight tickets per matchup. In other words, no navigating games on days of the week that are tougher to manage or hoping you can get in for a specific theme night or opponent.