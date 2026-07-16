Bake’s Takes: Games I’d Pick For ‘Build-A-Pack’

More on that in a moment as I go into detail on which games I would choose if customizing my own pack.

While there is no Winter Olympic break this season forcing a condensed schedule, the two additional matchups beyond the prior 82 plus the Kraken’s lighter 10-game November due to the Nov. 12 and 14 contests overseas against Carolina means they’ll play a crowded 15 games in each of December and January plus another 16 in March. Last season, the team played a 17-game January schedule to set the NHL record for the most in any single month.

October is busy for the Kraken as well, with 14 games right off-the-bat, including seven of the first nine played away from home. Right after playing the home opener and then hosting Vegas two days later, the Kraken head out for a five-game road trip to Detroit, then Philadelphia and Washington and both Florida teams. Then, it’s back home again for more games largely against Pacific Division foes.

The Kraken’s best divisional record was against Pacific teams last season at 16-9-1 and they’ll likely need similar success to stay in contention. They’ll play all four games against Calgary by Nov. 4 before facing Vancouver for the first time, which happens Nov. 19 at home right after the Finland trip. Anaheim plays the Kraken for the first time on Nov. 23 at Climate Pledge while Edmonton makes its first visit on Nov. 28 as part of the second leg of a home-and-away back-to-back.

The Oilers are involved in the first two of a scheduled 13 sets of back-to-back games for the Kraken, who also play in Edmonton the night before their 5 p.m. Sunday home opener against the Flames. The Kraken were an improved 6-7-0 in the second leg of back-to-backs last season after going 0-13-0 the prior campaign.

As mentioned previously, the Build-A-Pack promotion will allow for far more flexibility in picking and choosing which opponents fans can see.

Which got me thinking: What would my favorite pack be? Sure, you could design one with all playoff teams from last season. That sometimes works out. But considering Florida, Toronto, Winnipeg and Washington all missed last season’s playoffs, it’s hardly foolproof. As the mutual fund companies always write in the fine print: Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.