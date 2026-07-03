Coaching Connections

Talk to any coach and they will tell you that one of the most important aspects of the job is connecting with and learning from one another. That’s one of the big reasons the NHL Coaches’ Association (NHLCA) programming creates opportunities for younger coaches to participate in NHL development camps. It’s also one of the reasons that the Kraken are providing those exact opportunities for the fourth straight summer welcoming Seattle Torrent head coach, Christine Bumstead and Jr. Kraken AAA 16U head coach and player development coach, David Min to this year’s camp.

“As coaches, we're always looking to grow and learn, too,” Kraken director of player development Cory Murphy said. “When you bring new voices in with that kind of experience in to add to the camp and provide their feedback and their voice, I think it makes us all better.”

Bumstead’s connection to the Kraken officially began in early June when she was named head coach of the Torrent after serving as an assistant bench boss in the team’s inaugural season. Kraken assistant general manager, Alex Mandrycky called Bumstead with the invite to join the development camp staff – an opportunity Bumstead describes as “cream of the crop.”

But that wasn’t Bumstead’s introduction to the team of people she’d be working with. Among coaches the Winnipeg, MB native credits with getting her behind the bench aren’t just names like Stanley Cup winner, Paul Maurice but also Coachella Valley Firebirds assistant coach, Brennan Sonne.

Before joining the Kraken’s AHL affiliate, Sonne served as the head coach of the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades. It was there that he first heard about Bumstead and invited her to join his staff. She was already working two jobs: as a teacher and as an assistant coach at the University of Saskatchewan, but Sonne saw the value she could bring.

“I said, ‘We don't have room on the staff or budget, but if you want to volunteer whenever you get a chance, please do. We would love to have you,’” Sonne said. “Watching her work ethic and the level of detail she still put into her coaching even though she was already working two jobs, I was blown away. I knew she was going to be a coach.”

The two worked together for two seasons and remained in contact since, as coaches do. Their connection continued to feed each other as their careers evolved. Sonne celebrated when his former colleague was hired into the PWHL. And last season, both were responsible for the power play with their respective teams, so touching base was common (Bumstead has even used Firebirds clips to inform her players).

Another friendly face welcomed Bumstead to the camp. She reconnected with Kraken goaltending coach Colin Zulianello, who, like Bumstead, coached Team Canada at the World Deaf Ice Hockey Championship. The two were not in the program at the same time, but identified with how their communication skills strengthened through that experience as it challenged them to be bilingual and focus on communicating with clarity, a skill Sonne specifically praised in Bumstead’s coaching style.