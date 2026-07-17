Divisional Deep Dive

An expanded NHL regular season will make for a much different and mettle testing October and November than the Kraken have previously been used to.

It isn’t only that the NHL preseason was shortened from six games to four, leaving the front office less time to make key roster decisions. Another huge element to expanding the regular season from 82 to 84 games is that it increases the number of divisional matchups each team must play and that’s going to impact the Kraken significantly early on given they must also work around their November trip to Finland.

The Kraken’s divisional schedule has been frontloaded more than any NHL team except Calgary, leaving them and the Flames to play a league-high 11 of their first 24 contests against Pacific Division foes. Each of those games represents a potential four-point swing in the standings and is at least three more than the number the Kraken have played in their first two-dozen contests the past three seasons.

It starts with four games in six days against the Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary again in the home opener and then the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kraken have never launched a season with four straight divisional games. Last season they played seven such games in their first 24; eight the season before that and seven before that.

This time, nearly 40 percent of their allotted 28 divisional games – all teams now play a balanced schedule of facing each divisional opponent four times -- will be done once the season is just two months old. The NHL is apparently trying to get through plenty of close-travel Pacific games early, which is why that division plays more against itself than any other.

So, given the added importance such games can take on, this will be quite the early litmus test when you also throw in the Finland travel stresses for two games against the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Say what you will about “pillow fights” and the Pacific being weaker than other divisions; which fans and pundits have seemingly done since the Kraken entered the league in 2021.

But ultimately, the Pacific has earned four of the last five Western Conference championships that frame. That includes Vegas making the Cup Final last season after being only three points ahead of the Kraken at the Winter Olympic break. Say what you will, but getting to the playoffs matters and good divisional play can keep you in the race.