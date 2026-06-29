Prospect(us) for This Week's Development Camp

As the Kraken Development Camp presented by Starbucks opens Monday, there are 12 forwards, 11 defensem and three goalies prepared to jump on the ice, including eight new draft choices

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By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

When former Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz signed up to be a player development consultant for Seattle, he was looking forward to mentoring a bevy of young defensemen already in the prospect pool. His new gig is suddenly even more robust as the Kraken drafted five more defenders over the weekend, highlighted by No. 7 overall pick Chase Reid, the first opening-round D-man pick in franchise history. 

But fans should not overlook the next four selected Saturday. Schultz certainly won’t  when the 2026 Kraken Development Camp, presented by Starbucks, drops the puck on Monday. Sessions are open to the public but it should be duly noted drills will dominate the first three days before Thursday’s traditional 3-on-3 “Stucky Cup” -- named to honor assistant equipment manager James Stucky, who worked 18 seasons for the Everett Silvertips before joining the Kraken.

“I've always wanted help players try to get to the next level,” said Schultz. 'I’m really excited to help these players. They're all obviously great players. They've been drafted or signed [as free agents]. I am just trying to help in whatever way I can. I've played a lot of games and won some Stanley Cups. Hopefully, I can relay some positive things to them."

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill, coming off a high-energy, widely praised draft weekend, said Schultz is a perfect role model for Kraken defense prospects, including those at Coachella Valley not attending camp this week. 

Why Justin Schultz, Why Now 

“We traded for Justin [at the NHL trade deadline in 2106 when Botterill was with the Pittsburgh Penguins]. He was a solid third-pair defenseman as we won the Stanley Cup. The next postseason, when Kris Letang [a likely Hall of Fame defenseman] was injured, Justin filled the role on the power play and top defensive pairing. He’s exactly who we want working with our young defensemen.”

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That defensive group includes Alexis Bernier (third round) and Jacob Fibrgr (seventh round) from the 2024 NHL Draft. This past season, Bernier’s team won the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League title and advanced to the coveted Memorial Cup. Fibrgr starred for Team Czechia for a second straight year at the IIHF World Junior Championship.  

From the 2025 NHL Draft, four defensemen will be part of the “Dev” Camp”, including second rounder Blake Fiddler, third rounder Will Reynolds, fifth rounder Maxim Agafonov and seventh rounder Karl Annborn.  

Fun fact: Fiddler and 2025 second round pick, Casey Mutryn, were roommates with Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Mutryn told media Saturday at the NHL Draft that Fiddler “couldn’t stop talking about how great the Kraken organization is.” 

Joining the aforementioned defensemen prospects from 2024 and 2025 are five new recruits for director of player development Cory Murpy, Schultz and the Kraken hockey operations group: Chase Reid (first round), Finn Kearns (fifth round), Hawke Huff (fifth round), Ola Palme (sixth round) and Rylan Singh (seventh round). 

Looking ‘Forward’ to Development Camp 

While the defensive position led the Kraken’s 2026 draft, the team selected three forwards who received high marks from experts. Michigan-born Casey Mutryn headed those picks as captain of the U.S. National Team Development Program team who was happily selected at No. 38 overall. The Kraken draft room burst into applause at the pick. There were similarly vocal vibes when Russian-born Viktor Federov was picked in Round 3 and USHL Sioux City center Will Tomko was picked in Saturday’s seventh and final round. 

Three “newbies”  have been added to the forward group of nine prospects, making it a full dozen total, or four lines worth, as camp opens. There are nine Kraken prospects joining the new guy group. The rest of the forward squad includes 2025 first rounder Jake O’Brien, Ben MacDonald (third round, 2022), Zacchraya Wisdom (seventh round, 2022), Zeb Forsfjall (sixth round, 2023), Clarke Caswell (fifth round, 2024), Ollie Josephson (fourth round, 2024), Nathan Villeneuve (second round, 2024) and Luke Krantz (seventh round, 2025). 

To fill out the development camp roster, three goaltenders will be in net. Follow Finland-native and Kraken draft choices, Visa Vedenpaa (sixth round, 2023) and Kim Saarinen (third round, 2014) round out the 2026 Development Camp roster. Lawton Zacher, who starred for NCAA Northeastern University, is another candidate attending camp.

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