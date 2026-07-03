Round-Tripping: Fifth Rounder Back in Home State

There are many fun and enlightening facts about Kraken 2026 fifth-round draft choice Hawke Huff, including his making history as the first Seattle prospect born in Washington state. Allow one detour before heading on the road to Mazama and Winthrop.

Marvel this: If Huff was born one day earlier, he would have aged-out of being draft-eligible for a third straight year. Instead, he celebrated his 20th birthday June 30 by taking to Kraken Community Iceplex Rinks 1 and 2 for defensemen drills and speed testing. Getting picked by Seattle was an early and supremely welcome birthday gift. He was passed up in the last two drafts but his breakout 2025-26 year with the USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders earned him a nomination for the junior league’s Defenseman of the Year award and a spot on the USHL All-Star First Team.

“I was just kind of taking it day by day,” said Huff when asked how much one last draft chance affected his mindset on and off the ice this past season. “It definitely can be on your mind, but I was just looking to work my hardest and not think about it. Going day by day helped out a lot. The past [two] years I might have been worrying about it, psyching myself out. This season I set it aside, letting my play show itself.”

The Kraken certainly noticed, especially amateur scout Thomas Plante. When Seattle GM Jason Botterill traded the 102nd overall selection to the New York Rangers for two fifth-round picks, Plante was hoping Huff would be available at No. 148. When that magic happened, no one was more demonstratively happy than Plante. That’s saying a lot given the draft-room celebration when higher picks Chase Reid, Case Mutryn and Viktor Federov were officially selected by the Kraken.

“He's been on a great trajectory,” said Plante during the draft, referring to Huff getting traded to Cedar Rapids mid-season in 2024-25 to emerge this past season as both a shutdown defenseman minutes-eater and a productive offensive contributor. “The character piece behind the scenes checks out and shows his drive. One story we got is he built a wagon to attach to his bike, so he could go to the rink with all of his gear during the offseason. [This summer], the kid's still working at that rink. He's a blue-collar, lunch-pail kid. He oozes positive character. When we pass him on to the player development staff, they're just gonna be excited about his character and more.”