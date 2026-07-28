Kraken TV Analyst Olczyk On Finding His Way Home

Kraken color analyst Eddie Olczyk has spent the summer back home in Illinois with family and friends slowly realizing he’s no longer ready to shed those warm memories once the weather turns colder.
Such thoughts had creeped in on Olczyk for the past two seasons of a hockey life lived largely on the road, commuting between his permanent Chicago area residence, an East Side condominium and dozens of Kraken Hockey Network and national TNT games. Finally, with his 60th birthday next month, Olczyk decided it was time to pull away from local TV broadcast work that’s dominated his prior two decades and just do his national games so he can be there more for those who’ve supported him through years of personal triumphs and tumult.
“I’ve done the same schedule for the last 20 years,” Olczyk said referencing his Kraken and prior Chicago Blackhawks television work with national games added in. “It just comes to a point where you have to make a decision. It’s been in the making, and I just thought this was the time that I wanted to be home more.”
Olczyk worked 65 games last season, including playoffs, for TNT and national radio in addition to his Kraken coverage. And the combo of that and the added Kraken games as well, often requiring cross-country travel for days at a time, became a lot.
His departure will be the only change to the KHN lineup this coming season, with JT Brown sliding back in as the lone primary color analyst alongside play-by-play mainstay John Forslund. Brown and Forslund worked exclusively as a duo together during the Kraken’s debut 2021-22 season before Olczyk arrived in what became a three-man booth the ensuing four years.
Still, Brown and Forslund did continue as a duo in recent seasons when Olczyk’s national schedule came into play, building a chemistry that should enable this to become a more seamless transition.
Olczyk said he feels immensely fortunate to be healthy now after a highly publicized battle with Stage 3 colon cancer that began nine years ago. Through that ordeal and years overcoming after-effects from the illness, his wife, Diana, three sons and a daughter supported him, and he now wants to return the favor by being more present in their lives.
“Everything has revolved around my hockey career since 1988 when I got married to my wife,” Olczyk said. “Everything has been centered around my schedule. Well, that’s changing. And now’s the time.”
Olczyk, who said the Kraken were “extremely supportive” as he pondered his future, will continue national work for TNT to keep a foothold within a sport that’s given so much to the former NHL player and head coach-turned-broadcaster and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member. But there’s a world of difference between doing select national games traveling to and from a centralized Chicago home base and navigating thousands of miles regularly between two residences with the daily grind of a Kraken schedule as his primary job.
“I thought about it and I tried to fight through it,” Olczyk said of living in two places at once. “And it just got to a point where with my family, everything has been based around my cycle and my life. And the most respectful way of going about it from here is, I’m not going to be selfish anymore. I know what needs to happen.”