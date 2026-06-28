Kraken’s Draft Momentum Continues on Day 2

Saturday morning’s second-round clock at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo officially started at 8:15 a.m. But for most teams, picking in the first half-dozen slots meant staying up late Friday and waking at dawn to finalize their preferred prospects at Nos. 33 to 38. The Kraken, positioned at the 38th overall pick, had identified a few players they wanted at the spot. But five teams potentially stood in the way, prompting some exploring of trading back in the draft order in the event those prospects were plucked from the board.
Ryan Jankowski, assistant general manager, and Robert Kron, director of amateur scouting, were side-by-side at the head table, hunched over laptops. Nearby at a side table, assistant GMs Alexandra Mandrycky and Patrik Allvin were similarly scoping the situation at hand. GM Botterill was fielding calls and texts on his phone.
No surprise, since the Kraken organization has thrived with second-round picks in past drafts. Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans was the pick at No. 35 overall in the inaugural 2021 draft and has played 166 NHL games. Finnish winger Jani Nyman, 49th overall in the 2022 second round, has notched 40 NHL games while 2023 second rounder Oscar Fisker Molgard appeared in 13 NHL games this past season and starred for Team Denmark at both the 2026 Winter Olympics and 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championships.
Another 2022 second round pick, Jagger Firkus (No. 35 overall), totaled 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 63 games for AHL Coachella Valley this past season and was top three in AHL postseason scoring. Botterill made it clear Firkus would have made his NHL debut except for an injury that caused the team to allow him to fully recover for the AHL playoffs.
At Seattle’s turn Saturday morning during the eight o’clock hour, right winger Casey Mutryn of the U.S. National Team Development Program remained happily available.
“Nice! Nice!” said Botterill when the Mutryn pick was official amid applause and raucous cheers from the scouts and staff. “I like it!
Mutryn was captain of his U18 squad and, per Kraken scout Tom O’Connor, was the “first name everybody picked” when teammates surveyed at the NHL Combine were asked to name three players they’d take with them in their careers.
“He's so mature, so polished,” said O’Connor, who first saw Mutryn at age 13 because the second rounder lived and played in a town 20 minutes from the scout’s Massachusetts home. “He played up on the [USNTDP] team as an underage player last year. He played [high school hockey]. He's been around older players his whole life ...He’s 6-foot-3, a good skater, good hands, he’s good around the net and he’s competitive. I think he can grow into being a middle six forward who is hard to play against, goes to get the pucks for the more skilled teammates and can play the net front on the power play. He’s tough and smart enough to kill penalties. He could really play any situation.”
A short while later, Kron was grabbing a water in the players’ lounge adjacent the locker room aka draft room for the weekend. He had a quick conversation with Kraken head coach Lane Lambert about Mutryn, emphasizing the 17-year-old’s combination of “power and skill.” The 200-pound prospect is one of the younger draft-eligible players, turning 18 on July 5.