Kraken Development Camp Helped All Prospects Grow

Swedish left-wing prospect Loke Kranz knows as well as anybody that the round you’re drafted in often has little bearing on your future potential in pro hockey.
As he packed his bags following Thursday’s conclusion of his second Kraken Development Camp, Kranz, 19, selected 218th out of 224 players overall in last year’s seventh and final NHL Draft round, pondered where he’s come since. After impressing here at last year’s camp, notching two assists to earn third star honors at the “Stucky Cup’’ – the name given the annual scrimmage of team prospects -- Kranz went home to Sweden and played well enough last season to make that country’s gold medal winning squad at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
“My confidence was very high coming into the season,” the 6-2, 192-pound power forward said, adding his showing at the Kraken camp boosted his mindset exponentially. “Then, when you get a call from the national junior team, it gets even higher. So, coming back here, I was even more confident this year and now next season, it will be even higher when I start playing again.”
Seventh rounders playing well at the Stucky Cup – so named after Kraken assistant equipment manager James Stucky – is apparently becoming quite the thing. Alongside Krantz, fellow Swedish seventh rounder Michael Annborn, drafted 205th overall, scored the winning goal late in last year’s contest while Thursday’s game saw last week’s seventh round, 204th Kraken selection, forward William Tomko, 19, score two goals and add an assist in a 4-1 victory for his Team Blue over Team White.
Kraken player development director Cory Murphy wasn’t sure whether seventh rounders playing so well amid other top prospects is a result of feeling they have a lot to prove. He cautioned not to read too much into draft positioning when it comes to pure competition.
“You’re still getting a pretty good hockey player in the seventh round,” Murphy said with a chuckle about U.S. National Development Team Program product Tomko. “We’ve loved his energy since day one of coming here. I think he’s made the most of the opportunity to go out and show that and he got rewarded.”