Kraken name was a winning bet on Seattle identity

In a pro sports landscape with generic team names and safe branding, “Kraken” was different. It sounded and felt like Seattle, which had bonafide maritime roots but also had always been innovative and somewhat unconventional. Even with a late-2000s mass influx of technology industry transplants – many of them NHL fans and future Kraken supporters – the city still embraced its roots and the things that made it different.

This was never just about a sea monster. The name reflected a Pacific Northwest community defiantly getting off the mat and rediscovering itself in sports; eager to prove it could still support another major pro winter team years after losing the NBA Sonics to Oklahoma City.

The Kraken gave Seattle something to rally around, and the name became synonymous with that ambition.

Plenty of naming ideas sound great in a corporate board room only to land flat with the public. But in this case, initial controversy aside; the name quickly took hold and stood the test of time.

Former team president and general manager Ron Francis would later tell me for my 2022 “Rising From The Deep” book that NHL Seattle didn’t initially even have “Kraken” in its final name grouping. The owners and NHL Seattle executives were instead contemplating different names on a shortlist in summer of 2019 that was sent to a designer for logo mockups of each.

Francis would eventually get to speaking with Heidi Dettmer, the team’s vice-president of marketing at the time, who told him about her Scandinavian grandparents regaling her with Kraken lore as a child. He found it fascinating and when team CEO Tod Leiweke later asked Francis which shortlisted name he felt was best, the GM replied: “Honestly, you’re going to think I’m nuts, but I like Kraken.”

Others felt the same. As it had many times previously, the “Kraken” name suggestion refused to die. And when it was ultimately chosen, the biggest reason was that no other name generated such passion — pro or con — among fans. That’s the kind of authenticity marketing teams pay consultants years to help generate.

Arguments may rage about the team’s roster construction, coaching decisions, lineup usage and all other stuff fans of established pro franchises fret about. But few debate the Kraken name anymore, even those like me who once vehemently opposed it.

Aaron Wiggan, the team’s vice-president of brand creative, said the Kraken are one of the few NHL squads to develop a “brand narrative” of storytelling to guide the design process and visual identity behind the team’s name and the merchandise and other public facing elements spawned by it.

The core tenets of the team’s brand storytelling remain the same: Play in the “theater of the mind” by showing the fin and never the shark — just as director Steven Spielberg famously did with his blockbuster Jaws movie in 1975. Thus, the Kraken creature has never entirely been shown; only hints of it such as a glowing red eye and a tentacle here and there.

But the storytelling around the creature and some of the characters involved with it — such as the ocean and its lore, mystery and nautical life — remain multi-layered and have evolved over time.

“Before we had a team we wanted to own the idea of the adventure and what awaits so we would lean heavily into maps, and topographic, dark water to build the sense of impending adventure,” Wiggan said. “As we progressed over the seasons we advanced the narrative too — adding more scrimshaw type artwork and details as we shared the stories of adventure and experiences with our fans.”

Other additions included Northwest textures to show the Kraken team’s connection to Seattle’s gritty, intense, hard-working roots. The team showcased “The Deep” as a place and a mentality, which quickly gained popularity among fans.

Over time, the narrative added more menacing elements of an all-black third jersey and bioluminescence to create an abyss-like version of the team’s nautical world. This coming season, the narrative will further illustrate connections between the Kraken brand and the local community, portraying “The Deep” as true to Seattle’s core and how the city’s players and people share a kindred spirit.