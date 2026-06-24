Spreading The Gift of Self Confidence Through Skating

Tiffany Keene beamed with pride as her daughter, Phoebe, 5, performed in a trio of figure skaters helping show parents filling the stands exactly what their preschool children have been up to the past 32 weeks.

Her daughter was partaking in an End of Year Celebration for a 32-week Learn to Skate program run as a partnership between the Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA) and One Roof Foundation, the Kraken’s non-profit arm. This was the fifth cohort of classes to graduate from the program, which sees about 80 preschoolers ages 5-and-under bussed weekly to the Kraken Community Iceplex from multiple locations around the city for the free lessons.

And with five years of the program now complete, some parents, like Keene are starting to see multiple children graduate from their lessons.

“My son Rufus was with a previous cohort two years ago,” Keene said. “He loves hockey. I remember a few years ago, we saw a demonstration being set up for ball hockey and he tried it and turned to me and said that he really wanted to learn how to skate and play hockey.”

Enter ReWA, which provides free and low-cost, bilingual and bicultural childcare and preschool for children up to age 5 from low income, refugee and immigrant families, with learning centers on Martin Luther King Blvd. as well as in Lake City, Northgate, Beacon Hill and a new Othello location opened last month. Beacon Hill resident Keene, whose family moved here 25 years ago from her native China, found that ReWA offered the Learn to Skate program and immediately enrolled her son.

“So, he learned how to skate and then he did hockey lessons as well,” Keene said. “And when Phoebe was 2, she was actually in the audience watching him perform. And then she said she wants to learn how to skate just like her brother.”

Phoebe first took part in last year’s fourth cohort of classes at age 4, then returned this year.

“She likes the figure skating because she’s one of the better skaters,” Keene said.

She was so good she got to participate in a hockey demonstration during the End of Year Celebration, held in front of about 300 family and friends, as well as the added special figure skating performance for only the trio of skaters.