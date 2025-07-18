An ‘Ominous’ Seattle Anniversary To Chuckle Over

Tough to believe it will already be a decade ago this coming Sunday that NHL expansion plans appeared to have left Seattle in the dust.

Or, more succinctly, that this city had left itself belly-flopped on the tracks and choking up particles stirred by an NHL train that had definitively left the station. Choose whatever metaphor you’d like, but the fact that potential arena groups from Seattle, Bellevue and Tukwila back then all declined to enter the bidding process for an NHL expansion franchise ahead of a July 20, 2015, deadline seemed to finish off our major professional winter sports aspirations for good.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. Things worked themselves out to where the Kraken this week released the schedule for their fifth NHL season playing in a $1.2 billion Climate Pledge Arena that used to be a KeyArena venue, where it was rumored no major pro league would ever venture again.

So much for that false narrative.

Not only did the NHL come to the completely rebuilt and renamed Climate Pledge venue, but the league isn’t stopping there. It also held a Winter Classic outdoor game in our city on Jan. 1 of last year and will be back once again this week when the annual NHL Club Business Meetings take place here in town as well.

Representatives from all 32 teams and the league’s head office will congregate all week in the Emerald City to exchange ideas and expertise on promoting pro hockey. That further signifies how much Seattle has become ingrained within the NHL, the Kraken an established and broken-in franchise not even the league’s newest anymore after the Utah Mammoth relocated from Arizona last summer.

It's easy to forget nowadays, when sports fans get to enjoy the NHL in one of North America’s finest hockey venues, that things weren’t looking so hot a decade or so back. A lot of blood, sweat and toil gets poured out during NHL games but that was nothing compared to what it took to even get the Kraken to town.

The first part required the NHL to exercise patience when its hopes of expanding to both Las Vegas and Seattle were temporarily dashed during that summer of 2015 process. Only one of those cities applied by the expansion deadline and – as we all now know – the franchise that soon became the Vegas Golden Knights was awarded 11 months later.

As for Seattle, though, the league never gave up hope. It helped that the NHL knew it had a prospective majority owner in David Bonderman and the first of several other key investors, Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, waiting behind the scenes to step in and buy an expansion team.