Finns for Win? Tolvanen, Kakko Olympians

Team Finland announced Kraken forwards Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko will both be part of that nation’s effort to win gold at the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

While Kraken forwards Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko were doing everything they could to get pucks past Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros Thursday night in a 4-1 win over the visiting Predators, come Friday morning, all three NHLers were announced as part of the Team Finland roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Tolvanen and Kakko joined Saros, who was one of the first half-dozen Finns named earlier this hockey season, as part of promoting the Olympic hockey tournament.

Tolvanen has seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 38 games for the Kraken this year. He also leads the team in hits, which is undoubtedly equally appealing to the Team Finland brain trust. The Kraken right winger was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on the strength of notching two goals and four assists for six points in three games last week, all wins for Seattle.

Tolvanen has been nothing short of a star contributor for Finland during international play. He played for his country at the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championship, winning gold and scoring seven goals and adding two assists in five games. He was part of Finland’s World Juniors teams in 2017 and 2018, totaling 12 points (three goals, nine assists). In his third World Juniors, Tolvanen and his teammates won gold with the Kraken winger earning four assists in seven games and providing leadership.

He was selected to play for the Finns at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. He notched three goals and six assists for nine points in five games. He debuted with a four-point game against Germany in a 5-2 win. Though not picked to play in the Four Nations tournament last February, Tolvanen’s strong start and a starring role for Finland at the IIHF Men’s Worlds last spring (seven goals, two assists) were persuasive to team organizers.

Kakko has weathered injuries this season, but his scoring touch and physical play have long attracted Team Finland coaches and general managers when developing international rosters, dating back to his World Juniors days. His recent play on the Kraken first line alongside center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle certainly proved a worthy audition that the big-body winger is back in top shape. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has two goals and seven assists in 22 games, including four assists in the last five games for Seattle.

Kakko’s draft year was eventful and marked by international-level production. He was part of the 2019 Finnish squad that won gold at the World Juniors, recording two goals and three assists in seven games. One of the two goals was the game-winner, or the so-called golden goal, in the gold medal game. That spring, he competed at the IIHF Men’s World Championship in a starring role, scoring six goals and adding an assist over 10 games as Finland won gold.

Kakko and Finland also won gold at the 2018 World U18 tourney, making the Kraken first-liner the youngest player in ice hockey history to win gold at the IIHF U18, World Juniors and IIHF Men’s Worlds.

