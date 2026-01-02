Finns for Win? Tolvanen, Kakko Olympians

While Kraken forwards Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko were doing everything they could to get pucks past Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros Thursday night in a 4-1 win over the visiting Predators, come Friday morning, all three NHLers were announced as part of the Team Finland roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Tolvanen and Kakko joined Saros, who was one of the first half-dozen Finns named earlier this hockey season, as part of promoting the Olympic hockey tournament.

Tolvanen has seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 38 games for the Kraken this year. He also leads the team in hits, which is undoubtedly equally appealing to the Team Finland brain trust. The Kraken right winger was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on the strength of notching two goals and four assists for six points in three games last week, all wins for Seattle.

Tolvanen has been nothing short of a star contributor for Finland during international play. He played for his country at the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championship, winning gold and scoring seven goals and adding two assists in five games. He was part of Finland’s World Juniors teams in 2017 and 2018, totaling 12 points (three goals, nine assists). In his third World Juniors, Tolvanen and his teammates won gold with the Kraken winger earning four assists in seven games and providing leadership.