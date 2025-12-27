Connecting with Purpose 

Finding and building connections has always been a part of Delaney Berreth’s life. Her father’s love of hockey connected her to the game; her family connected her to Seattle; and now, as senior manager of marketing and corporate communications for the Kraken and Kraken Community Iceplex, Berreth focuses on building connections between the newest NHL franchise and all of its neighbors both on and off the ice.

“Delaney has an incredible ability to connect our business, our community, and our story across platforms and audiences,” Kraken COO Rob Lampman said. “We are incredibly fortunate to have her influence felt not just at the Iceplex, but across the entire Kraken organization. (Her) story is woven into the fabric of our organization…. she has brought authenticity, positivity, creativity, and heart to everything she touches.”

That story begins when Berreth was just a child. While she grew up on Bainbridge Island -- “Just a ferry ride from Seattle,” she says with a smile -- many an afternoon was spent watching the Boston Bruins with her dad.

“My family's been here for generations,” Berreth said. “But when he was growing up playing and watching hockey, in the ‘60s and ‘70s, they only had one TV channel. So, the way he tells it is that the hockey games he was able to watch were mostly Bruins games. He fell in love with them, their team, Bobby Orr, and that's where his fandom came from, even though he’s from Seattle. He passed it on to his kids. (Hockey) is a special thing I have with my dad…it fostered a connection. It’s our thing.”

Berreth and her father were addicted to the game. The two even traveled to Boston in 2012 to attend a Bruins matchup with a “Bring the NHL to Seattle” sign. As she went on to attend the University of Washington and her studies began to focus on communications and public relations, Berreth interned for the Seattle Thunderbirds and volunteered for the school’s hockey team.