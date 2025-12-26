Kraken Must Build Off Their Holiday Reprieve

To say Christmas came early for the Kraken amounts to a dramatic understatement of an overused cliche. It wasn’t just early. More like just in time. There was enough soot building in that chimney to keep Santa and an entire platoon of elves from digging through to any tree had things spiraled another day or two.

Not that a total sweep in California this past week for the first time in Kraken history was some holiday miracle that restores our faith in humanity. Divine intervention didn’t help the Kraken defeat the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings in successive road games. The Kraken earned and deserved all three victories. It's just the timing that made them a pre-Christmas gift to Kraken fans -- and the team itself -- who now can look forward to something meaningful once the post-holiday shopping frenzy subsides.

When last week ended, many assumed the only thing the Kraken and their faithful had in store the next few months was a race to the NHL basement in hopes of winning the annual draft pick lottery. While some still hope for that, others recognize even the poorest of regular season finishes is no guarantee of landing the type of impact prospect destined to change a team's fortunes in short order.

After all, the New York Islanders drafted No. 1 last spring despite finishing with a better record than the Kraken. And the Isles spent much of last season still trying to claim a playoff spot. That's just the way the ping-pong balls bounce sometimes and why it's always preferable to maximize the present while you still can rather than dismissing it outright with a constant eye toward a future that doesn't always materialize.

The Kraken, of course, are still working toward their own future with the likes of a now-healthy Berkly Catton, as well as Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, Ryker Evans, Ryan Winterton, Jani Nyman, Jacob Melanson and other young players still developing. Throw in Kaapo Kakko, that's three first rounders drafted in the top four overall slots and four players taken in the top eight overall positions since 2019. Even better, those players beyond Catton now have the requisite early struggles out of the way and have gained seasoned NHL experience.

But they continue to build upon that experience and their futures while playing for a Kraken team very much in the thick of playing meaningful games right now. As in, today. Not three, five, or seven years down the road.

And that's the holiday gift part.

No, it wasn't looking good when the Kraken lost 10 of 11. No matter how close the scores were. And yes, that losing stretch blunted -- OK, put a massive dent in -- a positive start to the season.

Still, we are only 35 games into a season of 82. As I type this out, the Kraken currently sit in a playoff spot if we go by points percentage. Yes, you heard correctly. The Kraken on Friday sat just three points behind the Utah Mammoth for the No. 8 Western Conference seed but also held four -- yes, four -- games in-hand. Win all four and the Kraken would be five points ahead of Utah with nothing the Mammoth can do about it.

The Kraken are also only three points behind No. 7 Los Angeles but hold a game in hand on the Kings. And the only team standing between the Kraken and those playoff-positioned squads is San Jose. But it's just a one-point Sharks edge and the Kraken hold two games in-hand on them.

Meaning, the Kraken have played well enough in 2025-26 to make the playoffs. How many of you would have signed on to that bargain 35 games in if offered it back in early October?