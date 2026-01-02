Kraken Score Early And Often To Ring In New Year

Nothing like a New Year to bring about the completely fresh sight of Matty Beniers and company putting a triad of Kraken pucks across the goal line before Thursday night’s game was even 11 minutes old.

Throw in the bonus sight of the Kraken finishing a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators in an actual playoff position, and there was plenty to like all around about their start to the 2026 calendar year. They climbed into a tie with Los Angeles and Utah for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, but hold the edge because of having played one fewer game than the Kings and three fewer than the Mammoth.

And while it’s a little early to get too excited about postseason play just 38 games into a season of 82, the Kraken getting a pair of Beniers goals and another from Jamie Oleksiak midway through Thursday’s opening frame provided a respite from the white-knuckle affairs the team is known for playing. In fact, they’d only had two games all season in which they’d scored even twice in the first period, and so the added breathing room from scoring on three of their first six shots against goalie Juuse Saros was more than welcome.

Sure, the Preds made it somewhat interesting with a Roman Josi power play goal from the high slot on Philipp Grubauer late in the second period to get the visitors back within a pair. But a two-goal lead is a festive New Year’s treat for a Kraken team leading the entire NHL in playing one-goal affairs, so they were able to maintain the advantage thanks to some timely Grubauer saves in the final period and a late empty-netter from Jared McCann.

The victory was the fifth in six games for the Kraken, who extended their points streak to six (5-0-1) and improved to 17-14-7.

It had been just a few weeks shy of two years since the Kraken last held a 3-0 lead in the opening period, and there was nothing coming into this game to signal that might happen. The Kraken had struggled of late to score more than twice all game on an actual goalie as opposed to adding late empty-netters, while the Predators had improved greatly on defense since the start of the season.

Nashville came in winners of 12 of their prior 17 games and allowed just 2.82 goals per contest in those affairs.

But the Kraken needed just half a period to surpass that goals allowed total, with Beniers redirecting a Ryker Evans shot from the left point to open the scoring just under four minutes into the game. Oleksiak then doubled the lead by taking a Ryan Winterton pass in the high slot, hesitating just a moment, and then beating Saros with a strong wrist shot through some traffic.

Just 10 seconds later, off the ensuing faceoff, Kaapo Kakko put a shot in on Saros that was stopped. Jordan Eberle chipped at the rebound, which bounced into the crease area where an onrushing Beniers swatted it home for his second goal of the game.

The Kraken had numerous chances to extend that lead, including a tremendous chance for Berkly Catton to score his first NHL goal when he got a puck out front with Saros out of position, only to have the goalie jump back in to make the stop as the Kraken forward backhanded the puck out of midair towards the net.

By the final period, with the Kraken still holding a two-goal lead, Eberle carried the puck in a 2-on-1 and slid it across to Kakko with Saros down and out. But the Kakko chip towards the open net slid across the crease and hit the far post before bouncing out of harm’s way.

Moments later, though, things evened out when the Preds also hit the post on a shot redirected by Steven Stamkos that had Grubauer completely beaten.