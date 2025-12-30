Meyers in the ‘Middle’ of It 

Earning Trust of the Coaching Staff

“Ben just plays responsible, you know?” said Lane Lambert when quizzed about the 27-year-old center during the three-game sweep of California division rivals before the holiday break. “He's hard. He plays hard. His battle level is high, which you need to be successful. And certainly, the higher the battle level, the more trust you have from the coaching staff.”

Lambert has particularly liked how Meyers and his young line have a knack of late for hemming foes down low in their own zone during shifts when the Kraken lead late in the third or the final stages of earlier periods. The line achieves it “by not taking any risks and just making sure you keep the play down below their goal and force them to come 200 feet.”

Meyers is quick to credit his young linemates when he hears Lambert’s praise.

“They’ve been doing a really good job as wingers, just getting to skating north,” said Meyers. “That makes it a lot easier as a centerman, when you can stay above the play or under the play [as the situation dictates]. They take care of the puck well and they're hard to play against. We get on the other team's defensemen on the forecheck, which is kind of our game and that's what we're trying to stick to.”

Given Melanson’s Monday night heroics, Meyers was prescient a week ago talking about his linemate’s offensive upside even with a rough-and-tumble fourth-liner role. He did score 50 goals during his last juniors season, adding double digits in that spring’s Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs.

“Melly has scored plenty of goals and in the American League too,” said Meyers. “I’ve played with him quite a bit. I know he can do it. He's just looking to do the little things well right now. That’s what he's focused on. But I think there's definitely offense in him as well.”

Dog-on-Bone Mentality

Kartye, like Melanson and Winterton, loves playing alongside Meyers. He has been a role model for every Kraken prospect filtering through AHL Coachella Valley and a high producer for the Firebirds. When called up early on Dec. 10, he had just finished a nine-game point streak to help the Kraken affiliate get back into the higher-end mix of the Western Conference playoffs.

“He’s been really good,” said Kartye. “He's a really good puck transporter. For me as a winger, he seems like he's always in the right spot on the breakout. So, getting the puck to him is easy, because you know where he's going to be. You don't have to look.

“Coming through the neutral zone with the puck is something he's really good at. First getting the puck from the D zone. Once we're there, he's making really good plays. He’s obviously very hard on pucks-- a dog on a bone.”

One more point about Meyers’ contributions: He has been part of an elite-level run for the Kraken penalty-kill units during the five-game points streak and the five games before that. Watching him and Freddy Gaudreau at work and in sync with each other and the defensive pair is worth watching for any Kraken fan or younger players (including his CVF teammates).