Kraken Snag Key Home Win To Extend Streak

Playing better at home was a recurring theme discussed by Kraken captain Jordan Eberle and his teammates as they headed into Sunday’s launch of 21 games played over the next 39 days.

That the Kraken are even still in-the-hunt as this pre-Winter Olympic stretch begins was due largely to winning three consecutive road matchups heading into Christmas, but seven defeats in their previous eight games at Climate Pledge Arena certainly dug a hole. Eberle helped with the climb back out with multiple goals in those road victories and then opening the scoring in this 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers that extends his squad’s winning streak to a season high four games.

Chandler Stephenson also continued his recent hot streak by scoring an insurance marker in the third period after some stellar hustle by Eeli Tolvanen. It would be Tolvanen outracing a defender for a high dump pass that went all the way down the ice, and then causing Flyers goalie Dan Vladar to turn the puck over behind his net.

Tolvanen pounced on the loose puck and fed it out front to Stephenson for the one-timer and the centerman’s fifth goal in his last seven games and sixth this month. It would also be Tolvanen clinching it with an empty net goal with 2:29 to go in regulation, then adding another empty netter not long after the Flyers scored their only goal of the night.

Eberle’s team-leading 14th goal of the season early in the second period came on a cross-ice pass from the corner by Kaapo Kakko that the Kraken captain one-timed past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar from the slot. With four goals his last three games, Eberle has helped supply enough offense for the Kraken to prevail with a disciplined defensive structure.

That defense, backstopped by goaltender Philipp Grubauer continuing his stellar play Sunday with 31 saves on 32 shots.

Grubauer lost a chance at his first shutout since April 9, 2024, when Carl Grundstrom scored with just 1:58 to play. Despite the Flyers holding a 32-20 edge in shots, the Kraken allowed Grubauer to see most of them by clearing the net front at critical times.

Grubauer was at his best early on with four saves on a first period power play for the Flyers in which they had the Kraken running around in their own end.

The Kraken did a better job on an ensuing Flyers power play chance in the opening frame but still struggled to generate offensive momentum ahead of intermission. That changed by the middle period, when the Kraken got more pucks toward the opposing net and managed to cash in on one of them.

Philadelphia made a strong third period push, outshooting the Kraken 14-6. But Grubauer and company held firm again.

The need for the Kraken to play better at home has been a priority for the team since training camp and seemed solved after a franchise best 3-0-1 start at Climate Pledge. But that was ultimately negated by the seven losses in eight home games.

The Kraken entered the season just 71-75-18 all-time at home for a .976 points percentage that was only slightly better than their 71-78-15 mark and .957 percentage on the road. That trend had largely continued ahead of Sunday’s game, with the Kraken 7-7-3 with a 1.00 points percentage at home compared to 8-7-3 and a 1.05 road percentage.