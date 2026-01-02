Post-Game Instant Analysis: Nashville vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

Seattle now has points in six straight games – that marks the fourth longest point streak in team history.

Built off an explosive first period, the Kraken generated 51.3-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 40.2-percent of all shot quality.

Seattle had more scoring chances off the rush (7) than it allowed (5).

According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Philipp Grubauer saved 3.89 more goals than expected based on the shot quality he faced. That ranks fourth best across his entire NHL career, and his last three starts now all rank in his all-time six best performances.

The fourth line of Ben Meyers, Ryan Winterton, and Jacob Melanson were again outstanding leading the way with a plus-8 shot attempt advantage and 74.8-percent of all shot quality in 9:36 of ice time.

Matty Beniers scored his second goal of the game ten seconds after Jamie Oleksiak’s tally. That ties for the second fastest two goals in Kraken history (the fastest is eight seconds, Oct. 17, 2024).

Winterton and Melanson were also 1-2 in terms of Seattle skaters’ individual shot quality, and their line was credited with five of the 11 high danger shot attempts the Kraken fired.

Berkly Catton led all skaters in the game in shots from the slot (4) and rush chances (2).

Chander Stephenson tied for the lead in controlled entries (5) and controlled exits (9).

The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Oleksiak, Grubauer, Evans, Nick Blankenburg and Vince Dunn.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):