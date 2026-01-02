Canucks (16-20-3) vs. Kraken (17-14-7) | 7:30 p.m.

One: The Kraken PK and Summer Pickups

VANCOUVER – Nashville might have scored on its second power play Thursday night in the Kraken’s 4-1 home win to ring in the New Year, but let’s not underestimate the Seattle penalty killers staving off a first-minute penalty to start the game. It marked the 14th time in 15 opponents’ attempts that the Kraken PK killed the two minutes over the last six games during the current point streak. The entire tempo of the first period – and even the game – could have shifted away from a fifth win in the last six games. SEA head coach Lane Lambert said the early-game PK success was a “huge moment for our hockey team.”

Trading for Freddy Gaudreau this summer is proving to be a shrewd move by Kraken GM Jason Botterill. He topped the Minnesota Wild in PK minutes last season and has proven to be an elite shorthanded player here in the PNW. He seems to sync with any forward on the ice with him, lately Ben Meyers, but has also made impressive, multiple-shift appearances with Chandler Stephenson, Ryan Winterton, and others. What’s more, his fill-in role as a wing on the second line with Stephenson and Olympics-bound Eeli Tolavanen has featured clutch goals and assists along with the veteran’s hard-nosed play in all zones. Botterill emphasized Gaudreau’s versatility as a player who can switch between center and wing. His center experience is paying off on the PK, with faceoff wins that lead to zone clears.

Botterill’s summer contributions to the penalty killers that Lambert and assistant coach Aaron Schneekloth have on the bench don’t stop at Gaudreau. The GM signed defenseman and PK stalwart Ryan Lindgren to a free-agent contract in July and also re-upped Meyers for another year with the Kraken organization.

Two: Looking for Clues for Recent Success

The goaltending tandem of Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord has been stellar and a pivotal reason for the Kraken climbing back into a wild-card spot. In fact, Seattle has one to three games in hand compared to all other Western Conference wild-card competitors. Plus, Kraken fans can certainly renew thoughts about the Kraken challenging for one of the three spots in the Pacific Division, especially if the goaltenders can keep it going.

Another reason for the recent points-grab of 11 of a 12 possible points is the undeniable energy and difference-making shifts of the fourth line. Centerman Ben Meyers anchors the lineup with wingers Jacob Melanson, Ryan Winterton, and Tye Kartye (rotating), who bring physical play across all zones. Their forechecking has led to fistfuls of scoring changes, and the underrated effect of wearing out the opposing bench's line they are facing. Winterton scored a vital goal to subsequently earn the Kraken a point in the Dec. 29 shootout loss to Vancouver.

When Brandon Montour was ruled out for four weeks due to a hand injury that required surgery, the Kraken defensive corps looked scary-thin. Then Vince Dunn missed the last game of the three-game road sweep of the California division rivals, but Cale Fleury (also re-upped by the Kraken braintrust) stepped in that night with his usual poised, sure-handed play. He is clearly earning the trust of the coaching staff as indicated by his time on ice over four games (three wins, one shootout loss): 16:37, 18:58, 20:20 and 18:03. The kicker is Botterill signed Fleury to a two-year contract extension in late June.

Three: Know the Foe - Canucks 5-5-0 Last 10 Games

Vancouver is one point ahead of Winnipeg in the overall NHL standings. The Jets have the worst record in the league. What’s more, the Canucks are 4-12-1 at home. But as Kraken fans know, the Canucks beat Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena just days ago. There are no easy foes in the NHL, making the Kraken’s 17-game schedule in January an even taller task.

VAN forward Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks in scoring with nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 31 games. No surprise: Pettersson leads all active Canucks with five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 13 games against the Kraken. One player to watch: Defenseman Zeev Buium, who came over in the widely-discussed Quinn Hughes trade. Buium is averaging more minutes and has four goals and 13 assists for 17 points this year.

Projected Lines (not official)

Kakko - Beniers - Eberle

Tolvanen - Stephenson - Gaudreau

Catton - Wright - McCann

Winterton - Meyers - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Lindgren - Fleury

Evans - Oleksiak

Daccord