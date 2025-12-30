Kraken Gain Shootout Point in Hard-Fought Loss

Kraken forward Jared McCann was right in the middle of getting this Pacific Northwest rivalry reignited a little later in the schedule than most folks are used to.

A scheduling quirk meant Monday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks came on the very last day the Kraken will play in the calendar year 2025, though the teams will square off again almost right away on Friday in British Columbia. On a day Eeli Tolvanen was named the NHL’s second star of the week, the Kraken were trying to win their fifth in a row but ran into a hot netminder in Kevin Lankinen who made 37 saves including a big kick stop in the final seconds of overtime.

Liam Ohgren notched the shootout clincher for the Canucks on the final attempt of the opening round after the previous five shooters for both teams had been stopped.

McCann opened the scoring on the power play in the first period with his first goal since Dec. 10 and then got some fireworks started later that frame by challenging forward Conor Garland to a spirited tilt replete with plenty of haymakers thrown by both.

Garland had elbowed McCann in the face moments earlier and it was clear some payback would be exacted. The Canucks wound up tying the game on a Linus Karlsson goal off the ensuing faceoff, though the Kraken regained the lead with 20 seconds to go in the period off a nice Jacob Melanson rush down the left side and a cross-ice feed to Ryan Winterton for the tap-in goal.

It was Melanson’s first NHL point, with goalie Joey Daccord also drawing an assist.

But the Canucks wound up with the equalizer early in the middle period when Elias Pettersson beat Daccord with a wrister from the high slot. From there, it was a fairly evenly played and intense game that put the penalty kill units of both teams to work.

A few weeks ago, it seemed doubtful either team would be playing with much intensity once the rivalry resumed. The Canucks entered the game with the NHL’s worst record but had played somewhat better since a blockbuster Dec. 13 trade that sent their captain Quinn Hughes to Minnesota.

As for the Kraken, losing 10 of 11 games earlier in the month had sent them on a standings tailspin to where it looked as if they might meet up with the Canucks in the league’s basement. But that’s changed of late with the Kraken’s biggest win streak of the season and set things up for some meaningful minutes to be played in this contest.

Special teams have been a big part of the Kraken’s resurgence. They’ve now scored with the man advantage in eight of their last 11 games and needed just four seconds off the draw in this one for McCann to slap it home from the top of the right circle with his team holding a 4-on-3 edge in skaters.

The Kraken have also benefitted from strong penalty killing during this revival and kept that up on Monday by fending off the only two attempts the Canucks had.