Turning Outdoor Hockey Dreams To Reality 

Andy Cole just needs to look up during a game to know he made the right call creating an outdoor hockey tournament in Winthrop.

The director of the Kraken Hockey League adult circuit had been vacationing more than a decade ago with his family in the Okanagan County town of just under 600, known for its Old West downtown architecture and mountainous backdrop, and thought it would be a great setting to stage games. Hence, the Great Puckaroo Roundup tournament was born, now holding adult games thrice yearly for teams and players of all skill levels from across the state.

“In Winthrop, there’s eagles flying overhead,” Cole told Brianna Vasquez, producer of the weekly Kraken Home Ice show on King 5 TV. “There’s deer walking by. So, there’s all these cool things that would just never happen in an indoor rink.”

And never happens anyplace else in Washington, as the municipally-owned non-profit rink is the only uncovered outdoor one with a built-in refrigeration unit in the entire state. The refrigeration mechanics were something Cole, a Connecticut native who has spent 15 years organizing hockey tournaments in and around Seattle, insisted upon given Washington’s milder winters make it difficult to rely upon weather alone to keep ice frozen and cool.

To get the town to invest in the costly infrastructure, Cole signed a five-year deal guaranteeing he’d organize multiple hockey tournaments there annually.

“Once they said ‘Hey, we’re going to try to get this thing refrigerated’ I went ‘Then we can do it.’ Because you just don’t want to go all the way out there and have it canceled.”

But it didn’t always run smoothly. Cole’s very first attempt at a tournament was aborted in 2015 because the refrigeration system they initially bought didn’t work and the ice turned to slush.

“I’d scheduled the tournament, people had booked rooms and come out and it didn’t work,” he said. “So, that was rough. There have definitely been some trials and tribulations over the years.”

Things were working by 2016 when the first Puckaroo was held. Additional youth and collegiate tournaments staged by others have taken place as well alongside the Puckaroo events. Kraken Hockey League squads get priority in registering for the limited 14-team Puckaroo tournaments, though Cole tries to have at least one Winthrop-area club and sometimes additional invitees from elsewhere.