Grubauer, Melanson Heroes in Road Win

CALGARY – Oh, so many places to start with the Kraken’s 5-1 win up here in Alberta, extending the Seattle point streak to eight games. The Kraken are now 19-14-7 and moved into third place in the Pacific Division. Boston visits Tuesday to start a short two-game homestand.

It’s tempting to tout the fourth line striking again with Jacob Melanson’s first NHL goal.

Maybe point to fourth-liner Ben Meyers taking part in a shift with third-line center Shane Wright, creating a 2-on-1 odd-man rush in which Meyers fed a perfect cross-ice pass to Wright, who, thank you very much, found a terrific way to celebrate his 22nd birthday. The Wright goal put the Kraken in the lead for good and exacted revenge for a road loss to Calgary on Dec. 18, which was the last regulation loss for Seattle.

Vince Dunn making it 3-1 on a give-and-go with defensive partner Adam Larsson was good stuff too. The play started in the neutral zone and finished with Larsson earning his 250th NHL assist and Dunn shooting a laser beam of a shot in traffic past Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, who was 8-3 in his last 11 games before Monday. The Flames were 12-3-1 at home coming into the night.

But, in the end, the glory needs to start with goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who made so many saves when his team needed it most that one loses count. Suffice to say, he finished with 41 saves, and more than a baker’s dozen could be tallied, a big stop with the game in balance. Grubauer faced 18 high-danger chances on the night.

Head coach Lane Lambert was highly appreciative of Grubauer’s effort on the night, especially during the first two periods. Grubauer handled five challenging shots in a late second-period successful penalty kill that could have changed the whole game.

“I thought in the first two periods, I thought we gave up too much,” said Lambert. “I thought Grubi was amazing for us. In the third period, we were much better defensively. From a penalty killing standpoint, you just have to try and give your goaltender the best opportunity to make the save. We haven't allowed too many seam passes of late. That's probably been the biggest turnaround [for the PK].”