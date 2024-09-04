Time to Set up Camp 

Behind the Bench

You’ll see some familiar faces in new places this year. Dan Bylsma, who led Seattle’s AHL affiliate (the Coachella Valley Firebirds) to two championship finals in their first two years of existence, takes over as head coach for the Kraken this season.

Bylsma is no stranger to NHL coaching. He won the Stanley Cup in 2009 and is also the fastest coach to get to 200 wins in the League. He’s also no stranger to Kraken players. Bylsma has been part of every training camp since the organization’s inaugural season, so he knows his team, and his team knows him. Having so many relationships already in place is sure to be a great asset when it comes to building a team concept on the ice.

Filling out Bylsma’s staff, Dave Lowry enters his third season as an assistant coach in Seattle, as does goaltending coach Steve Briere. They are joined by two new assistant coaches. Bob Woods brings 13 years of NHL experience and 11 years of NHL coaching experience with him, and Jessica Campbell, who was part of Bylsma’s coaching staff in Coachella, brings a gift for skills development as she becomes the first woman to work as a full-time NHL assistant coach.