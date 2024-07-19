By the Numbers: Chandler Stephenson

The Kraken fortified the center of the ice this off-season when they signed two-time Stanley Cup winner, Chandler Stephenson to a seven-year contract. Across eight NHL seasons, the 30-year-old center has built a strong reputation based on his two-way play, speed, and playmaking, and Kraken general manager Ron Francis praised Stephenson’s “pace and sneaky skill” upon signing him.

Bringing in Stephenson helps the Kraken fill in the center position with a player who can play big minutes. He’s averaged 18-plus minutes per game for the last four seasons, traditionally playing in a top-six role. Additionally, in the last two campaigns, he’s clocked over 200 power play minutes and 100 minutes on the penalty kill. You’ve seen his name in the faster skater competition in 2023 (he came in third) and on Selke trophy (awarded to the best defensive forward) ballots. How does all that translate to making the Kraken better?

Let’s dig in.

Making the Plays

It doesn’t always show up on a box score, but Stephenson excels at putting the puck where it needs to be via his passing.

Looking at just last season, among the forwards on his former team (Vegas Golden Knights), he was one of the top three forwards in terms of executing passes (5-on-5) in each of the three zones (per Sportlogiq). He was also top three in terms of completion rate that led to a successful play after – and in the neutral zone, no Vegas skater was better than Stephenson. His 83.4-percent completion rate wasn’t just first overall on his former team, it put him in the top 15 among the 497 NHL forwards who played at least 100 minutes; and his overall completion rate of 73.1-percent ranked in the top 30.

Here we see Stephenson (VGK20) bring the puck into the zone and then execute a cross-slot pass to set up a scoring chance for his teammate.