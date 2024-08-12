LA Kings to Host 2024 Rookie Faceoff 

The LA Kings have announced that the organization will host the 2024 Rookie Faceoff. The annual event, which rotates locations each season among the participating teams, will be held September 13-16 at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif.

The 10-game showcase will feature the top prospects from seven NHL clubs, including the Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights. Six of the seven clubs will play three times during the weekend tournament while Seattle is slated for two contests.

The four-day event will feature three games on Friday, September 13, two games on Saturday, September 14 and two games on Sunday, September 15 before it concludes on Monday, September 16 with six of the seven teams taking the ice. The full game schedule can be found below.

All three Kings games will be streamed live for fans in the Los Angeles market at LAKings.com.

More information regarding rosters, broadcasts and tickets for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff will be announced at a later date.

Tournament Game Schedule

Friday, Sept. 13

Game 1 - San Jose vs. Utah, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Colorado vs. Anaheim, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game 1 - Seattle vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - Vegas vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Anaheim vs. San Jose, 4:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Monday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - Colorado vs. San Jose, 11:30 a.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)