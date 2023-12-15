Undrafted But Undeniable

During his 2021-22 major juniors regular season with the Ontario Hockey League Hamilton Bulldogs, Logan Morrison racked up exactly 100 points in 60 games, then added 11 goals and 10 assists in 19 playoff games. He led his teammates in all categories, including Anaheim forward Mason McTavish, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, AHL Coachella Valley teammate Ryan Winterton (2021 third-rounder who debuted with Kraken earlier this season) and 2022 Montreal second-round draftee Jan Mysak.

This past season, Morrison captained Hamilton and led the squad again in scoring until he was traded to Ottawa at midseason. With the 67s, he notched 20 goals and 19 assists in 22 games then led his new OHL franchise in postseason scoring with 10 goals in 11 games amid another prominent handful of NHL draft choices among teammates.

By the middle of the 2022 playoffs, the Kraken stopped all wondering why Morrison had not been selected among 200-some draft picks in not one, not two but three draft-eligible summers. Seattle signed Morrison to a three-year entry-level contract.

Through it all, Morrison exhibited maturity beyond his years, bringing no jealousy, no whining, no resentment. He is good buddies with Ryan Winterton and soaked up all the positive things the Kraken prospect said about the development coaches calling every week and Winterton’s conversations with the likes of Hall of Famer Ron Francis rather than brood why not him.

“If I told you it was easy, I'd be lying,” said Morrison. “It wasn’t an easy process being passed over three times. It is so cliche to say, but I used it for motivation I just put my head down and knew that if I kept playing the way I was, someone would have to take a chance on me, right? I'm very, very fortunate Seattle did ... it definitely wasn't an easy process but I think it made me a better person and player."

In fact, Morrison found his own development muse in a plus-one added to the mentoring of the coaching staffs in Hamilton and Ottawa. Morrison talks to his older brother, Mitchell, after every game he plays. Mitchell played three seasons of Junior A with Burlington of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, averaging a point per game in his final season with a strong leaning to setting up teammates’ goals but hitting the back of the net in double-digits all three seasons.

“He’s really smart and honest with me,” said Logan Morrison, brotherly love transmitting loud and clear over the cell phone line. “He sees things I don’t even see sometimes. It’s awesome to have that resource with someone so close to me.”

In his half-season with Ottawa, head coach Dave Cameron was another muse with an unignorable piece of advice. Cameron was speaking from 168 games played in the NHL, and numerous coaching stops in the OHL, AHL, and NHL (the latter eight seasons total with two as head coach with the Senators). Morrison shared that Cameron “harped” on his newly acquired defensive game. Morrison, always looking to get better, listened and didn’t hesitate to adapt.

“I feel like my defensive game really kind of took off from there,” said Morrison. “Obviously it’s something I am continuing to work on.”

Like Dave Cameron, Morrison’s coach with Coachella Valley, Dan Bylsma, has played and coached in the AHL and NHL as a defensive-minded forward. Bylsma is exuberant about Morrison’s opening stanza of the Kraken prospect’s professional career.

“He's got a bit of a junkyard dog type of game,” said Bylsma. “He makes plays, he's scoring [in games] and he scores a ton in practice. He has a knack for making the right play and the right shot and the right moment. He's a gamer.”