Holding Steady: Kraken Stay at No. 8

Hockey math calculated predictably for the Kraken Tuesday as GM Ron Francis and his hockey operations staff remain in the eighth spot during the first round on June 28 in Las Vegas. The first overall pick went to San Jose, and Chicago will pick second.

Seattle will be selecting from a prospect pool topped by near-consensus No. 1 pick, Boston College center Macklin Celebrini. From there, expert evaluators with respected credentials project 2024’s draft class to feature at least nine more skaters (heavy on defensemen) who are considered top-10 picks with a strong upside to become NHL regulars.

If you’re wondering what sort of player is available at the eighth spot, consider these five players: Toronto star forward William Nylander, plus all-time greats such as forwards Jeremy Roenick and Darryl Sittler, plus defensemen Ray Bourque and goalie Grant Fuhr. Last summer’s No. 8 pick, Ryan Leonard, notched 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points in 41 games for Boston College. Leonard and the 2024 near-consensus top pick Macklin Celebrini were BC teammates.