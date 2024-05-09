Cruisin’ For South Park

One Roof and Kraken have lifted Seattle neighborhood since early days. May 4 was time to celebrate the connection in jerseys and Filson hats aboard the ‘Adventuress’

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken and One Roof Foundation have focused on investing in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood long before the team and philanthropic nonprofit had official names. The latest example was Kraken and One Roof employees volunteering at the annual South Park Clean Up in late April.

We all want fresh air and clean water, especially for the kids in our lives. For South Park, it’s an urgent and hyper-local issue. Research shows residents of the neighborhood have an average life expectancy of 13 years shorter than adults in more affluent north-end neighborhoods. Kids in South Park are three times more likely to suffer from asthma. One Roof partners with the Duwamish River Community Coalition (DRCC) to help combat these issues.

With One Roof activating its action pillar of environmental justice, there is also ongoing investment in spaces for youth to be active and have access to safe spaces to play, such as the South Park Community Center Sport Court and the Concord Puma Playfield.

It’s hard work and important work—and worthy of a day to celebrate and maybe cruise control a bit. That’s why the Kraken, One Roof Foundation and DRCC were part of the city’s official opening of the boating season last Saturday, May 4.

Headlined by the popular and seaworthy mascot Buoy, the Kraken invited 20 individuals from the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps to join them on the Adventuress, the Sound Experience’s vessel, to float in the Seattle Yacht Club's Boating Opening Day. Everyone donned Kraken jerseys and Filson hats en route.

"This event is a wonderful occasion to celebrate a cherished Seattle tradition alongside the youth from DVYC, underscoring our mutual dedication to environmental advocacy and youth empowerment in South Park. We're honored to join forces with Sound Experience in fostering new experiences and a brighter future for the youth in our community."

Filson, a Kraken partner and trusted PNW brand, connected the team and foundation with Sound Experience, which maintains the historic schooner Adventuress to educate, inspire and empower an inclusive community that works to improve our marine environment and celebrates our maritime and heritage. You have to like that, and it certainly appeared during the opening day parade that Buoy and the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps “sailors” were on board with the melding of environmentally conscious entities.

In the fall of 2021, Amazon, Climate Pledge Arena and One Roof Foundation formed the Climate Equity Fund to support local environmental justice organizations and projects. One of the first grants was awarded to the Duwamish River Community Coalition (“DRCC”) to support DRCC’s clean air program, among other projects.

DRCC plans to use the funds to purchase kayaks used by community members to safely spend time on the Duwamish River, plus to plant mature trees to augment the tree canopy in the South Park industrial area. Another outcome: The DRCC created a community stewards program to help implement environmental health and justice projects.

