Cruisin’ For South Park

The Kraken and One Roof Foundation have focused on investing in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood long before the team and philanthropic nonprofit had official names. The latest example was Kraken and One Roof employees volunteering at the annual South Park Clean Up in late April.

We all want fresh air and clean water, especially for the kids in our lives. For South Park, it’s an urgent and hyper-local issue. Research shows residents of the neighborhood have an average life expectancy of 13 years shorter than adults in more affluent north-end neighborhoods. Kids in South Park are three times more likely to suffer from asthma. One Roof partners with the Duwamish River Community Coalition (DRCC) to help combat these issues.

With One Roof activating its action pillar of environmental justice, there is also ongoing investment in spaces for youth to be active and have access to safe spaces to play, such as the South Park Community Center Sport Court and the Concord Puma Playfield.

It’s hard work and important work—and worthy of a day to celebrate and maybe cruise control a bit. That’s why the Kraken, One Roof Foundation and DRCC were part of the city’s official opening of the boating season last Saturday, May 4.

Headlined by the popular and seaworthy mascot Buoy, the Kraken invited 20 individuals from the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps to join them on the Adventuress, the Sound Experience’s vessel, to float in the Seattle Yacht Club's Boating Opening Day. Everyone donned Kraken jerseys and Filson hats en route.