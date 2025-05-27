Seattle Kraken Sign Tyson Jugnauth to Entry-Level Contract

SEATTLE (May 27, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick Tyson Jugnauth to a three-year, two-way, entry-level ($950,000 AAV) contract starting in the 2025-26 season.

“Tyson had a standout season in the WHL this year and elevated his game in the playoffs,” said Botterill. “We're excited to have him under contract and look forward to his continued development with our organization.”

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound defenseman appeared in 65 regular-season games with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2024-25, leading all blueliners in points (89) and assists (76). He also paced Portland defensemen across the scoresheet in goals (13), power-play goals (6), power-play assists (35) and shots (208). His total power-play points (41) and power-play assists led all WHL skaters in the 2024-25 campaign, while his assists ranked third overall. He was awarded the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, annually given to the WHL’s Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the WHL’s Western Conference First All-Star Team for his efforts.

Jugnauth was also named WHL Player of the Week after adding six assists, including three on the power play, during Portland’s win over Vancouver on Dec. 7, 2024. It was only the second time since 1996-97 that a WHL defenseman added six assists in a regular-season game. He has totaled 130 points (20g/110a) in 106 career WHL regular-season games across two seasons with Portland.

In the 2025 playoffs, Jugnauth recorded 33 points (4g/29a) in 18 games, more than doubling his 16-point showing in the same number of postseason games the prior season. He shared second among all WHL skaters in assists (29) and fourth in points.

Prior to the WHL, Jugnauth played 45 games with the University of Wisconsin in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), recording 17 points (5g/12a). He also played for the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) West Kelowna Warriors from 2019-22, totaling 67 points (13g/54a) in 75 regular-season games. The Toronto, Ontario native was selected by Seattle with the 100th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.