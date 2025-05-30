Seattle Kraken Sign Josh Mahura to Two-Year Contract Extension

SEATTLE (May 30, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed defenseman Josh Mahura to a two-year, one-way contract extension ($907,500 AAV) through the 2026-27 season.

"Josh was an important addition to our blueline last season," said Botterill. "He plays an honest, physical game and rounded out our group of defensemen. He's also a great teammate. We're excited to bring him back for another two years."

Mahura, 27, appeared in 64 regular-season games with the Kraken last season, recording nine points (all assists). He ranked fifth on the team with 89 hits and finished the 2024-25 campaign with 54 blocked shots. Mahura posted two assists in a 6-2 win at Buffalo on Jan. 11 and logged a season-high 19:30 TOI in a 3-2 OT victory on Feb. 8 at Calgary.

The six-foot, 193-pound blueliner has appeared in 255 career regular-season contests with the Kraken, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks, amassing 54 points (10g/44a) and 110 penalty minutes. He's also skated in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and was a member of the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Prior to making his NHL debut, Mahura played three seasons (2018-21) in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s affiliate. In total, he registered 60 points (11g/49a) in 112 career AHL regular-season games and was named to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star roster after leading all Gulls blueliners in points (20) and assists (14). Mahura appeared in 12 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls between 2019-21.

The St. Albert, Alberta, native also played four seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels (2014-17) and the Regina Pats (2016-18). He was named to the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup All-Star Team and the WHL East Second All-Star Team in 2017-18. He represented Canada in the 2015 U18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, winning a gold medal with the team. Mahura was originally selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.