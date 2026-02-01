Bonded by Boyhood Games, Group Chat

For Ryan and Charlie Lindgren, brotherly love is a group-chat experience.

It says a lot about Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren and his goaltender brother Charlie that both guys instantly and specifically mention their “firefighter” brother Andrew without prompting when asked about being siblings who play in the NHL. The two NHLers have a family group chat but also one with just the three brothers.

“We're all extremely close,” said Lindgren about the three brothers during a locker room conversation at Kraken Community Iceplex this past week. “We spend a lot of time together in the summer [the Lindgrens grew up in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville]. During the season, it's a little tough because obviously we don't see each other a whole lot. But we’ve got the family group chat and the three of us have our own group chat. We try to talk on the phone when we can.”

As it turns out, all three brothers have their own separate brotherhoods as well. The two NHLer brothers have their respective teammates while Andrew is deeply connected to his colleagues at the firehouse back in Minnesota. Proof positive is six firefighters accompanied Andrew to Seattle last Monday for the Washington and Toronto home games, staying at a local rented house while Grandpa Lindgren and the Lindgrens’ mother and father stayed with the Kraken defenseman. In a highly unusual instance, the Capitals were in town for several days of rest, practice and the Tuesday game. In fact, Ryan and Charlie were together to watch the Seahawks’ big NFC title win last Sunday.

Popular and Respected as Teammates

Both NHL brothers are beloved by teammates and coaches. Kraken head coach Lane Lambert frequently shoutouts his defensive stalwart for key shot blocks and playing banged up from same. Washington forward Nic Dowd scored a rare-for-him shootout-winning goal against Detroit Thursday, made possible by Charlie stopping the Red Wings final shootout attempt despite fighting a lower-body injury suffered late in overtime. Dowd said, “I didn’t what him to face another shot after everything he had done to give us a chance to win.”

One might be tempted to consider Ryan Lindgren the stoic and quiet type. Stoic, yes, quiet type? Not so much on the ice, per his current defensive partner, Ryker Evans.

“He's a very reliable guy,” said Evans. “He makes it easy to play with. His reads are great. He talks lot on the ice and he supports you.”

Gaming Childhood Competitions

What’s more, in conversation about his brother Charlie, Lindgren has plenty to say. One topic prompting smiles is older brother Charlie, 32, claiming, “I had Ryan’s number,” while playing sports and board games, especially ‘Sorry’ as kids. Ryan, 27, concedes maybe that was partially true at younger ages but considers it ancient history these days.

“That's not even close to truth,” said Lindgren with a sly grin. “Yeah, maybe like board games or something when we were younger. But now, tennis, golf, whatever else we do, ping pong, I think I've got the upper edge on him ... It's changed now.”

Both brothers do concede their grandfather is still the master champion at cribbage.

“We played [Tuesday] night, best of five,” said Ryan, clearly happy his grandfather was visiting Seattle for the first time. “He's had my number since he's been here. He's pretty good. It's always fun playing with him. Cribbage is fun.”

Following His Brother’s Steps to NHL

Lindgren, five years younger than Charlie, said his brother’s hockey journey was invaluable in learning the route to the NHL. While Charlie started in the USHL before playing at NCAA Division I St. Cloud State, Ryan was selected to U.S. National Team Development program in 2014 as Charlie was embarking on his second of three seasons at St. Cloud. Ryan also played college hockey, choosing the University of Minnesota.

Both brothers developed their games in the American Hockey League for a full first season. From there, Charlie split time between the AHL and his NHL team, which was Montreal as an undrafted prospect and later St. Louis before going full-time with Washington for the 2022-23 season. The goaltender has appeared in 167 regular season NHL games, ranging between 30 and 50 appearances (18 this season) per hockey year.