McMann, McCann Good Game Plan

VANCOUVER – This kind of mix-up, any coach, general manager, or team would be glad to embrace. Jared McCann scored first up here in B.C. while Bobby McMann canned his first Kraken goal on his first shot for the Seattle franchise to provide a lead the visitors did not relinquish in a 5-2 victory over the division rival Canucks. McCann, er, no, McMann scored a second goal in the third period to close down any Vancouver comeback.

When Seattle general manager Jason Botterill traded for power-forward type Bobby McMann, the jokes rolled about mixing up McMann’s surname with Kraken original Jared McCann. Even McCann joked that the equipment manager, Jeff Camelio, would lock the two next to each other (he did). For her part, Connie McMann, Bobby’s mom, laughed when asked about potential name mixups, revealing her son had been called McCann “all the time” as he aspired to break into the NHL and finally did seven years after fellow 29-year-old McCann.

The Kraken take home two important standings points to stay just one point behind San Jose in contention for the Western Conference second wild-card spot. Seattle is now 30-26-9 with defending Stanley Cup champion Florida showing up for a 5 p.m. puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena Sunday. Los Angeles also has 69 points, but the Kraken have a game in hand on the Kings.

Veteran goaltender Philipp Grubauer was a standout in his first start since March 4. He was particularly clutch, keeping the game at 1-1 after Vancouver tied matters 12 minutes in the game and before McMann scored in the final minute of the first frame. Over the first 40 minutes, Grubauer made 25 saves and faced 13 high-danger scoring chances per Natural Stat Trick. Grubauer finished with 31 saves. He is 12-8-3 on the year.

Grubi Feeling at Home

Fun fact: Many of Grubauer’s saves were punctuated here with “Grrrruuuuuuu” cheers, thanks to some 500 Kraken season ticket members who road-tripped to Vancouver for a team junket. That’s plus a good one to two hundred (maybe more) fans donning Kraken jerseys and other swag at the Canucks' home arena.

The Grrrruuu chants continued as the Kraken defended well but also didn’t take their foot off the pedal. Lambert was adamant this past week about his squad needing to quit playing too conservatively in the third period, and McMann’s second goal was a textbook example. The new first-line left wing scored on his second-ever Kraken goal and 21st of the year on tic-tac-toe play set up by Eberle and Matty Beniers.