Kraken STM Make Themselves Heard Away from Home 

Forslund then explained that the act of writing out the details helps him commit them to memory.

“It isn’t enough to have it written out, it has to be up here,” he said, pointing to his forehead. “Things happen so fast during a game that there isn’t time to start flipping through pages on-the-fly. You need to know it.”

Suite member Matt Alexander said he and others attending the lunch were discussing Forslund and Brown’s presentation well after it was done.

“They could run a business on just how to prepare for a meeting or an event,” Alexander said. “The amount of preparation that they put into it, I had no idea. And yes, there’s a big production crew that gets them replays and things like that. But how they prepare for it, get their mind into it and manage what they say in real time. All of it was fascinating.”

Fellow suite member Jeff Stinnett also came away impressed.

“I had no idea how they do it,” he said. “I thought everything was fed into their ears the whole game. I figured that maybe the more experienced announcers throw out a few tidbits about things that they know. But I didn’t think they had a scratch sheet like that.”

Stinnett’s wife, Susan, who was also at the lunch, appreciated getting to ask Forslund and Brown about team announcers sometimes being “homers” and how they feel about it. Forslund told her he doesn’t shy away from pointing out Kraken mistakes on air – saying it helps maintain “credibility” when he has something positive to say.

“It drives us nuts,” she said of homer-ism in team announcers. “You need to be objective. It was great to hear about how they take pride in their objectivity and how they celebrate good goals, play and work by opponents.”

She said it was “cool” to make eye contact with announcers she sees on television all the time and hear them answer direct questions over lunch.

“It elevated their professionalism in my eyes,” she said.

The presence of so many Kraken fans at the game was quite audible during the contest, which was televised nationally in Canada. But despite their boisterous support, the local Canucks fans were friendly and let them do their thing.

During the first intermission, drum-banging Canucks superfan Crazy P came into one of the STM dominated sections looking to get the crowd fired up.