The Power of Three (Words) 

Three years ago in March, Kraken colleague Jordyn Bryant was cherishing her final months as a University of Washington undergraduate student while finishing up a double major, one in American Ethnic Studies and the other in Education, Communities and Organizations. She earned a minor in Diversity. All her designations were achievable in part because she handled her university math credits while attending Lakes High School in her hometown of Lakewood, south of Tacoma.
“When I was in high school, I was a major math girl,” said Bryant, the Kraken’s executive office coordinator, during what can best be described as a buoyant conversation grounded in equal parts of optimism and intelligence. “I loved calculus. I took all of the AP classes [across subjects], but mainly math and statistics. I didn’t have to take any math classes at UW because of the AP credits. I took all of the ethnic studies classes that I could. So many essays, so much writing. I found that I loved it.”
Her curiosity and study of diversity is a natural extension of Bryant’s upbringing. Her father is Black and Korean and her mother is white. At the urging of Bryant’s grandmother, the family was part of a Korean church community that occupied a number of hours on Sundays with services, a youth group and a shared meal among families.
“I would go to the youth group and made some friends there,” said Bryant. “I always felt a little bit different, but I didn't really mind. I was happy to be by my grandma’s side.”