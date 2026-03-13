The Power of Three (Words) 

The work was year-round without many days to sleep in: “In high school, there's practice every day. It was a year-long sport. Our competition season was winter and spring, but then we still performed halftime shows at football games and basketball games. There was summer practice and dance retreats, then preparing our competition routines for the upcoming year. Even so, I looked forward to going to dance practice all the time. It’s something you simply must do, showing up for yourself, showing up for your teammates.”

At UW, Bryant successfully tried out for the hip hop team. During her senior year, she served as the Political Chair for the UW Student Hip Hop Association. She was holding the officer board accountable for responsibly engaging and representing the hip hop culture, especially honoring its origins. When the association hosted events, she advocated for making sure there was potential to grow interest in the greater Seattle area.

“I was on the dance team all four years,” said Bryant. “Over that time, the organization shifted into covering other hip hop events not exactly related to dance. There are pillars to hip hop culture, such as graffiti, break dancing and emceeing. We wanted to broaden our impact on the Seattle hip hop community. With me majoring in American ethnic studies and minoring in diversity, it made sense for me to be in that leadership position to hold everyone accountable to show up thoughtfully in the community and be respectful to the people that came before us to create the foundation of hip hop.

“I was part of the event planning too. We hosted [hip hop] battles and presented graffiti workshops with experts showing students how to make their own tags, plus talked about the history of graffiti. We held watch parties of hip hop-based movies and staged open discussions about how hip hop impacts us.”

Words to Live and Work By

Bryant embraces humility and advocacy too, particularly serving as political chair of the UW Student Hip Hop Association and now in her current role in the Kraken’s executive office. She started with the Kraken organization as an intern in the fall of 2023. When the six-month internship ended, she was hired full-time.

The intern-hiring practice included an in-person discussion with a panel of Kraken colleagues from different parts of the organization, including ticketing, sales, corporate partnerships, and game-day presentation. It was far from daunting for Bryant, likely because the extrovert in her emerged in both advocating for herself and seeing the value in others.

“I remember that interview being so heartfelt,” said Bryant about the panel of people who are now colleagues and friends. “Every time I asked them questions, I could see the way they interacted with each other. Everyone cared so deeply about not only what they do, but each other.