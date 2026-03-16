Four-Pointer: Kraken Sweep Weekend

NHL fans can debate if it’s too early for scoreboard watching, but as the Kraken earned the full allotment of standings points this weekend while division rival San Jose lost in Ottawa Sunday, let’s review the Western Conference wild-card race, shall we? With a rollicking, high-energy 6-2 win over Florida here at Climate Pledge Arena Sunday evening, Seattle now moves back into the second wild-card spot with 71 points, just three points off Utah for the first wild-card position. The Eastern Conference leader, Tampa Bay, is next on the home docket Tuesday.
That tough match-up was even more reason to seek victory against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida, which started at 5 p.m. Nonetheless, the Kraken arrived on time with three goals on 13 shots during the first period, while starting goalie Joey Daccord stopped nine of 10 Panthers shots. Daccord continued the stellar night in the final 40 minutes for his 19th win of the season. He was especially effective on Florida’s four power plays, including a successful penalty kill of a lengthy 5-on-3 stretch mid-second period when the game outcome was arguably still in doubt.
“They're doing well,” said head coach Lane Lambert about penalty-kill units. “The plan and the execution of the plan have gotten better and better here over the last little while. The guys are getting more in tune with each other, reading off each other. Then, when we need our goalies to make saves, they've made saves for us. The 5-on-3 kill was huge for us tonight. It was the turning point in the game for me.”