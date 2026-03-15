Panthers (33-29-3) vs. Kraken (30-26-8) | 5:00 p.m.

One: Get the Lead, Keep Generating Scoring Chances

Kraken coach Lane Lambert has been part of several high-success playoff runs on NHL coaching staffs. In recent comments, he took a different perspective about how pro players gain confidence and wins while chasing away the stress of playoff contention.

“I've talked about the fact that, at times, we're tentative,” said Lambert. “When we get a lead, it's almost like we're playing not to lose instead of playing to win. We had a good talk [Saturday] morning. I thought [in the 5-2 road win at Vancouver] we kept our foot on the gas and kept creating chances. We had some really good chances. The score could have been more.”

Young Kraken center Matty Beniers has ramped up his play at both ends of the ice over the last five games. It’s fair to say his defensive work has been elite all season, and the offense is matching lately. For his part, Beniers concurs about keeping the high throttle even when the Kraken lead seems comfortable.

“That’s something we haven't been our best at, playing the same way for 60 minutes,” said Beniers. “We play a great first period, and then we kind of let teams get back in sometimes. That was definitely the focus [Saturday], that we're gonna play the same right way 60 minutes, regardless of [the score]. We did that, and we’ve got to keep doing that.”

Two: Feeling the Pressure, Maintaining Composure

Newcomer Bobby McMann was asked post-game Saturday about the mood of his new teammates after losing a fourth straight game Thursday. McMann said he was impressed by how the team handled it rather than surrender to doubt. His new neighbor in the home lockerroom (stalls next to each other, the equipment staff has a sense of humor), explained it post-game Saturday.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing when you go on skids like that, especially when you're in a playoff spot,” said McCann. “It's hard to get out of that feeling, especially when you have times in which you're playing great and you're still losing, Tdhat's the most frustrating part. But it's a long season. You're gonna have ups and downs. You just gotta try to stay level-headed. When we were losing, it was kind of building. The pressure was building. We had a good talk before the game [Saturday]. Just played a little more free.”

Three: Know the Foe: Florida Still Winning More than Losing

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs arrive in town four games over NHL .500 with 69 standings points. Does that sound familiar? But the Panthers are nine games out behind Boston for the Eastern Conference final wild-card spot. They will be desperate even if missing key players. They’ve also won three games in a row and haven’t missed the playoffs since the spring of 2019.

Leading scoring Sam Reinhart is not joining the start of a four-game road trip and isn’t expected to play any of the four contests. Through 65 games, Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (29), assists (32) and points (61). Forward Sam Bennett will be a game-time decision, while forwards Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell will be back in the FLA lineup. Scrappy forward Brad Marchand is not expected to play Sunday. Make no mistake, Florida will be looking to stay in the hunt when the puck drops an hour earlier than normal for a Sunday game.

Projected lineup (not official):

McMann - Beniers - Eberle

McCann - Stephenson - Tolvanen

Catton - Wright - Kakko

Meyers - Gaudreau - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Lindgren - Montour

Oleksiak - Evans

Daccord