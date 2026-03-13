Kraken Doomed By Poor Start Against NHL’s Best

A stellar second period by the Kraken came about 20 minutes too late to make any difference in the end result of this latest home defeat.

While Ryker Evans scored the first and only Kraken goal in that middle frame, this 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche was largely sealed when the visitors put up three in an opening period that saw the Kraken serenaded off the ice to a chorus of intermission boos. Thursday night’s clash with the NHL’s top team was never going to be easy and the Avalanche showed why as Martin Necas, Nathan MacKinnon and Nicolas Roy scored in that opening frame to send the Kraken to their fourth consecutive regulation defeat at Climate Pledge Arena this homestand.

Colorado outshot the Kraken 15-8 in that opening period as the Kraken struggled to get any sustained offensive pressure going. It didn’t help when, toward the period’s tail end, Jordan Eberle took a four-minute double minor for high sticking that led to Roy scoring from the slot after Brock Nelson fanned on his initial shot.

The Kraken swapped out goalies at intermission, putting Philipp Grubauer in for starter Joey Daccord even though none of the goals was really the netminder’s fault. If anything, the move probably helped fire the Kraken up as they didn’t allow a shot for nearly 11 minutes to start the second period and then saw Evans score shorthanded from deep inside the left circle on a nice feed from Chandler Stephenson with 6:24 to go in the period.

But any hope of the Kraken carrying that momentum much further ended when newly acquired Avalanche trade deadline pickup Nazem Kadri deflected home a Sam Malinski point shot to restore the three-goal margin. Joel Kiviranta added a fifth Colorado marker by deflecting a third period shot with just more than seven minutes to go.

The Kraken wound up outshooting the Avalanche 21-11 over the final two periods, but were outscored 2-1.

They finished their six-game homestand with a 2-4 record after winning the opening two contests over Vancouver and Carolina. They’ll now play on the road in Vancouver on Saturday night and then return home for two more quick games against Florida and Tampa Bay before embarking on a six-city road trip.

The Kraken had hoped to get newly acquired forward Bobby McMann in the lineup but had still yet to receive the immigration clearance by puck drop. Instead, they’ll head to Vancouver with about 500 of their Kraken season ticket members hoping to see McMann’s debut and their team put an end to this losing stretch.

Despite all the losses, the Kraken remain very much in the playoff mix both within the Western Conference and the Pacific Division.

Thursday’s defeat finally dropped them out of the second wild card spot as San Jose defeated Boston and leapfrogged the Kraken by a single point. The Kraken also remained just five points behind the Edmonton Oilers for third place in the Pacific Division with two games in-hand.

But with only 18 games to play in this regular season, the Kraken will need to start winning some of those extra games quickly for that to matter.