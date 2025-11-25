Kraken Will Be Playoff Positioned On Thanksgiving 

It was somebody other than Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour who deduced years ago that NHL teams in a playoff position by American Thanksgiving the past two decades have a 77% chance of also being in one come season’s end.

Montour certainly wasn’t referencing any holidays now that the Kraken, courtesy of three more points from weekend overtime games, guaranteed they’ll be in a playoff spot come Thursday’s turkey break. Instead, his takeaway from what the Kraken have accomplished a quarter of the way through their season is they’ve gotten pretty good at this whole playing close games thing.

“We’re not out of it until we’re done,” Montour said after his team officially passed the quarter pole with a Saturday night overtime win in Pittsburgh. “I mean, we’ve shown that in, I don’t know how many overtimes. We’d like to kind of clean that up a little bit so we’re not dealing with that every time. But we are obviously a team that battles to the end.”

With a record of 11-5-6, the Kraken are on pace to surpass a bunch of team and even league records. Most important among those, their 104-point pace would surpass the team mark of 101 from their lone playoff campaign three seasons ago.

Typically, a Western Conference team has needed anywhere from 95-to-98 points to reach the postseason over the first four years of Kraken existence. And that means the Kraken have cushion to withstand whatever lies immediately ahead, including a formidable Dallas Stars team they haven’t beaten in nearly three years coming in for a Wednesday night clash at Climate Pledge Arena, followed by consecutive home-and-away games against two-time defending conference champion Edmonton.

Overtime has certainly played a huge factor for the Kraken, now tied with Edmonton for the league lead at 10 such games beyond regulation and having played two fewer matchups. At their current pace, just one shy of their total from last season, the Kraken would finish with 38 overtime contests and shatter the NHL record of 30 by the 2003-04 Boston Bruins.

But those overtime games, while taxing on the team itself, have been huge in the standings. The Kraken have accumulated half their 28 total points by extending games beyond regulation, just two shy of the 16 they notched from playing 11 overtime contests all of last season.

Those games were obviously one-goal affairs, as have been three other Kraken results decided in regulation. That means the Kraken are nearly halfway towards the 28 one-goal games played all last season, deciding 59% of their contests thus far in such fashion.

Which is exactly what Montour meant by the Kraken getting good at sticking in close games and never being out of it until the final horn sounds.

Of course, Montour and his defensive group, including goalies Joey Daccord, Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray, have helped tremendously. The Kraken entered Tuesday, allowing the NHL’s second-fewest goals against at 2.55.