Seattle Kraken Name Lane Lambert Head Coach

SEATTLE (May 29, 2025) – Today, the Seattle Kraken announced that they have named Lane Lambert the third head coach in franchise history.

"After conducting an extensive search, we're thrilled to announce Lane as our new head coach," said Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill. "We cast a wide net for suitable candidates. Lane impressed us throughout the interview process with his strategy and vision for this team. He’s found success at every level as a coach and player and was an integral part of Washington’s Cup run in 2018. We have full confidence in his ability to lead our players behind the bench."

Since 2015, Lambert's teams have advanced to the second round or better eight times, highlighted by a Stanley Cup championship in 2018 with the Washington Capitals. Over that span, Lambert’s been behind the bench for 21 playoff series. During his time as an assistant coach with the Caps (2014-18), the team also won the Presidents’ Trophy for the best overall record twice in a row (2015-16 & 2016-17). In 14 seasons as a coach in the NHL, Lambert's teams have made the playoffs 10 times.

"I'm so excited to become the head coach of the Seattle Kraken," said Lambert. "When it came time to writing a new chapter, I couldn't think of a better fit. Seattle is an incredible sports town, and I’ve been impressed by the energy of the fans every time I’ve been there as a visiting coach. This team has a talented group of young players poised to take the next step and a core group of veterans with great leadership qualities. I'd like to thank Samantha Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for this opportunity. I can't wait to get started.”

Lambert, 60, joins the Kraken after spending the past season as an associate coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lambert helped guide the team to a first-place finish in the Atlantic Division with a 52-26-4 record (108 points) and eighth-best mark for goals allowed per game (2.79, tied with Washington).

Prior to his time in Toronto, Lambert was head coach of the New York Islanders from 2022-24 where he amassed a 61-46-20 record (.559). He also served as an associate coach with the Islanders for four seasons (2018-22). He began his NHL coaching career in 2011-12 with the Nashville Predators and worked there for three seasons as an assistant coach.

Lambert’s coaching resume includes six seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time with the Milwaukee Admirals as an assistant coach (2006-07) and head coach (2007-11), he led the club to two West Division titles (2008-09 and 2010-11). He also served as an assistant coach for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers during the 2005-06 campaign.

Before coaching at the professional level, Lambert worked in the Western Hockey League (WHL) as an assistant coach with the Moose Jaw Warriors (2002-03 to midseason of 2003-04) and head coach of the Prince George Cougars (2003-05).

Originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 25th overall pick in the 1983 NHL Draft, Lambert went on to play 283 career regular-season NHL games with the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques, recording 124 points (58g/66a). Lambert won an AHL Calder Cup with the Adirondack Red Wings in 1986 and helped the Houston Aeros win the IHL’s Turner Cup Championship in 1999.