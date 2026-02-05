Milano Cortina 2026 Blog: Torrent Shine In USA Opener

February 5, 2026 | Torrent's Carpenter, Knight, Bilka Power USA in Milano Cortina Opener
Torrent forwards Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, and Hannah Bilka and defenders Cayla Barnes and Aneta Tejralová took the ice for their first preliminary match-up of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, with Carpenter, Knight, and the Americans claiming a 5-1 victory over Tejralová’s Team Czechia.
The first goal for Team USA came off the stick of alternate captain Alex Carpenter, who opened her third Olympic tournament today in Milan. Long-time American stalwart and Torrent captain Hilary Knight tallied the game’s fifth goal off a neutral zone feed from Carpenter and went top shelf to put the Americans up 4-1 over Czechia. Torrent rookie Hannah Bilka tallied her first Olympic point on Knight’s goal.