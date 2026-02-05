Milano Cortina 2026 Blog: Torrent Shine In USA Opener

Knight’s third-period tally marks the first time three PWHL teammates have combined for a goal at any Olympic Games.

Prior to being reunited on a line in the Torrent’s top-6, Carpenter and Knight have competed alongside each other for Team USA since the 2013 Women’s World Championship in Ottawa, where the pair claimed their first of seven World Championship gold medals together.

Tejralová saw nearly 18 minutes of ice time in her country’s opening round defeat. The 30-year-old defender from Praha, Czechia, is skating in just her second Olympic tournament but has been part of the Czech national team program since age 15.

Torrent forward Julia Gosling was slated to make her Olympic debut this afternoon for Team Canada opposite Finland, but an illness among the Finnish squad caused the match-up’s postponement. Gosling and the Canadians will stay rested until Saturday, when they’ll face off against Switzerland at 12:10 pm PT.

Tejralová and Czechia will be back in action Friday to take on Switzerland at 5:40 am PT. Barring no further health complications or postponements, Knight, Carpenter, and Team USA will square off against Finland on Saturday at 7:40 am PT.