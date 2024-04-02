He’s Got the Ride Idea

The Kraken enjoyed a pretty good night last Tuesday, beating Anaheim on the strength of four goals and Joey Daccord’s third shutout of the season. But Kris Boudreau’s night was way better.

Boudreau was a winning bidder in an online auction as part of the recent first annual Tidal Shift Gala to benefit One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. He bid on a head-scratcher, spending a night with me on the press bridge during a home game. One Roof most decidedly appreciates his support and I am privileged to serve the cause.

Let’s just agree I spent the night accompanying Kris, not the other way around. From the Press entrance, Tom and Fred greeting us via elevator and press bridge entry, to the team’s broadcasters, Matty Beniers, Dave Hakstol, and Jamie Oleksiak, Boudreau was warmly welcomed, and he was an engaging conversationalist with all.

As Kris and I plotted the night by email and phone, there was a purposeful anchor (naturally, since the Gala auction was a version of our Anchor Auctions on game nights) to his visit to Tuesday’s game. The Port Orchard resident has founded Kris’ Krew, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the mission of providing accessible rides to Kraken games for disabled fans living in the region. He came prepared with special QR code cards to hand out, plus a QR code placard attached to the armrest of his power wheelchair.

“I served in the Navy for three years, joining when I was 19 [in 1990] and was part of Desert Storm,” said Boudreau while we waited for his certified nursing assistant, Donald Shinault, to join us outside the arena’s Press entrance. “I received a medical retirement when I got a MS [multiple sclerosis] diagnosis [in 1994]. I am proud to have served my country. Now, with Kris’ Krew, I am serving people in another way.”

The initial concept is to raise enough funds to purchase and operate an accessible multi-person bus that would arrange to provide round trips to Kraken fans. From there, Kris envisions providing rides to sports fans of the city’s other professional teams. And he is thinking even bigger, dreaming that, why not provide such a service to disabled fans in other NHL and sports league cities.

Like so many hockey fans across the PNW, Boudreau was “over the moon” when Seattle was awarded an NHL franchise. He discovered during the inaugural season that it was steep challenge to get to a game from where he lives, the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard.

The activist in him awoke, taking his frustration to Facebook and, subsequently, GoFundMe. Members of the social community raised enough funds to hire an accessible ride for Boudreau and two fellow vets to and from Climate Pledge Arena, which gets high marks from Boudreau for accessibility, required by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) but carried out with varying degrees of wheelchair-friendly success at public facilities around the country.

Since that first game, funding has afforded more than 200 veterans and other ADA fans to attend a Kraken game. Boudreau is determined to expand the service to all disabled fans in need, but his visit to the arena this past week was “not about asking for money, but to create awareness ... I want to get the idea out there. The universe will take it from there, the money will come.”

In conversations Tuesday, both pre-game in media dining and post-game in the locker room with the media scrum, Kris introduced his heritage (Vermont, parents grew up in Quebec, not far from Yanni Gourde’s hometown), love for hockey (“The Mighty Ducks” movie hooked him as a kid and he played street hockey until the MS worsened and a power wheelchair was necessary by 2017) and intentions for Kris’ Krew.