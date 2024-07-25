Montour: Celebrating, Then Anticipating

“Most definitely,” said Montour. “The reserve is still a smaller, little town. It was easy to pick out and point to people we knew. It was really cool.”

The minutes-eater, offensively-productive defenseman celebrated for roughly a week with his Florida Panthers teammates while awaiting a weekend parade at the beach in Ft. Lauderdale, then signed with the Kraken during the first hour of NHL free agency the next day, July 1, before heading to Mexico for a relaxing week.

Next on the busy calendar: Former Anaheim Ducks teammate and 2024 Cup Final opponent Adam Henrique co-hosted the fourth annual Henrique Montour Golf Classic last Friday with more than 216 participants to raise money for the Henrique Montour Foundation dedicated to help fund local youth desiring to play team sports but don’t have the family means. As part of the foundation work, Montour has visited other First Nations reserves in Canada to identify youth players in need to pursue hockey and other team sports. Henrique and Montour attended the same high school (not at the same time, four years apart in age) but became close in Anaheim.

Next was Wednesday’s emotional and historic Cup day. Now, whew, Montour can focus on the Kraken and the next chapter of his upwardly mobile hockey life.

“Every time I'm there [playing at Climate Pledge Arena], it’s so loud,” said Montour. “You see how excited people are about this team. I've been thinking how cool it is to be part of a newer organization. Florida's not new, but it was the first time to win a Stanley Cup—and how much that meant not just to the fans but everyone that's been around the organization. To do that again, and do it with [the Kraken], that's the goal.”

Seattle fans will no doubt appreciate that sort of anticipation from Montour, who has heard from plenty of excited new teammates through texts and phone calls. Montour’s last two seasons with Florida, which included two trips to the Stanley Cup Final, have been the D-man’s best in all zones. He led all Florida teammates in minutes played during the regular season (more than 23 minutes) and ranked second (22 minutes-plus), trailing only playoffs MVP contender D-man Gustav Forsling.

The 30-year-old D-man has unlocked his offensive production and skill set in the last two of his 10-year NHL career (with stops in Anaheim and Buffalo), highlighted by 16 goals and 57 assists for 73 points during the 2022-23 regular season and adding eight goals and five assists in a 2023 postseason in which Florida won the Eastern Conference. Plus, Montour was a major contributor to the Florida power play over the last two seasons, notching four goals and a whopping 46 assists as the “quarterback” on one Panthers unit.