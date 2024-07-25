Montour: Celebrating, Then Anticipating

Honoring an unparalleled tradition, when an NHL team wins the Stanley Cup, each victorious player and select staff member gets an individual summer day to celebrate and share the oldest trophy in North American sports. The trophy was first awarded in 1893 and there is only one, prompting long-time “Keeper of the Cup” and Hockey Hall of Fame employee Phil Pritchard to once write, “You don’t win the Stanley Cup, you borrow it.”
The Cup has crisscrossed North America and Europe, scaled mountain tops, and been placed poolside among the many stories Pritchard and Cup-keeping colleagues could tell. Wednesday, Kraken free-agent defenseman Brandon Montour took the Cup to Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario, Canada’s largest First Nations reserve by demographics, with more than 27,000 members and another 13,000 who currently live on the land. The six nations include Mohawk, Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora. The highly-anticipated local parade, predicted to be 10,000 to 15,000 attendees by local officials, clocked in at more than 20,000 people.
“It's been crazy,” said Montour early Wednesday evening with his wife, Ryian, alongside.“We're just about to head into our little private family and friend party, which is not small but we're excited.”
Montour, who is of Mohawk descent, grew up during his younger days in Oshwegen, a town within the reserve before relocating to play juniors for USHL Waterloo (IA). Despite the throng on the parade route, the Kraken defenseman said he saw plenty of familiar faces.