Dev Camp Diary: Developing Defense

Jeff Tambellini, Director of Player Development, describes Cory as “the defense expert, almost a defense whisperer.” Murphy has come to the development side of hockey after, as Tambellini describes, a career as “an outstanding player, a really smart, intelligent, competitive player who transitioned that right into coaching overseas and has now done an amazing job with our defense prospects.” Many Kraken prospects point to improvements in their games as a result of working with Murphy. As he helps run all aspects of Dev Camp, he shares the highlights, the purpose, and what he hopes Kraken prospects take away from the week in Seattle.
When I think about what I try to do as a development coach, I think about how I was lucky to play for a long time and in a lot of different situations on both sides of the pond. Along the way, I picked up a lot of things. I've had a lot of coaches in the past, and I’ve tried to take from all of them what I liked as a player and try to use that with our prospects. I also was able to add a coaching perspective through five years behind the bench.
With the Kraken, I bring all of that together which ultimately is just me asking myself ‘how can I share my lessons?’ ‘How can I be helpful?’ That's the way I approach every day is ‘how can I help these kids get to be in the NHL as fast as they can and stay there when they get there?’ I just I love to find anything that can help them do that. It's been really, really fun with this job.