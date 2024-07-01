Cup Winner Alert 2: Kraken Add Stephenson

The Kraken doubled up on recent Stanley Cup-winning players Monday during the first hours of the 2024 NHL free agency period, agreeing to terms with Vegas center Chandler Stephenson. The deal for the 30-year-old strong two-way centerman totals $43.75 million with an annual average value (AAV) of $6.25 million. He joins the Kraken roster with new teammate and fellow Seattle first-day free agent signee and 2024 Cup winner Brandon Montour.

Stephenson is a two-time Cup winner, helping the Washington Capitals to oust Vegas in the 2018 final. As a fourth-line center, Stephenson showed his prowess on defensive assignments (leading to Selke Trophy votes as his career progressed as an elite defense-minded forward) while notching two goals and five assists in the Cup run. During the victorious 2023 playoffs, he scored ten goals and added ten assists in 22 games.

After winning the Cup and celebrating on Vegas ice in 2018, Stephenson hoisted the Cup once again in Nevada last summer, this time after getting traded to the Golden Knights in December 2019 in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice. He is the 10th player in NHL history to help defeat a team in the Final and later win the Stanley Cup with them. Only three players have pulled off that feat in the NHL expansion era (since 1967-68), following Scott Niedermayer (Anaheim Ducks) and Billy Carroll (Edmonton Oilers).

“We’re excited to welcome Chandler to the Kraken organization,” said Seattle GM Ron Francis. “He brings a winning pedigree and offensive consistency to our team. We are looking forward to him being a part of our lineup this season.”

When Vegas star Jack Eichel was on the long-time injured list during the 2021-22 season, Stephenson stepped up as the first-line center with positive results. His breakout season in 2022-23 included 27 goals and 39 points for a career-high 65 points – with 49 assists revealing a gifted playmaker now joining the Kraken. This past season, Stephenson produced another 16 goals and notched 35 assists. There’s more for Kraken fans and new coach Dan Bylsma to like: Stephenson logged more than 200 minutes on a stacked Vegas power play this past year and 100-plus minutes as a penalty killer.

His faceoff percentage was 52.6 in 2023-24 (his career average, too, over his eight full seasons), with a high of 58.1 percent during the 2022-23 season. Over the last three regular seasons, Stephenson has totaled 53 goals and 127 assists for 180 points in 235 games. And that’s from a player who is widely named as a top-10 defensive-minded forward when discussed by scouts and other hockey evaluators.