Release the Kraken…Schedule! 

Mark Your Calendar!

Once again, the Kraken will make at least one trip to every other NHL Arena and welcome every other team to Climate Pledge across the 82-game season. Things kick off with a 1:30 p.m. PT puck drop on Oct. 8 here in Seattle against the St. Louis Blues. From there, the Kraken play in 12 back-to-backs throughout the season. The longest stretch of games at Climate Pledge Arena runs from Nov. 8 to Nov 20 when Seattle hosts six straight matchups and includes the lone back-to-back on home ice (Nov. 16 and 17 versus the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, respectively).

The Kraken travel for two five-game-long road trips. The first includes matchups versus Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Boston and Colorado from Oct. 29 – Nov. 5; and the second starts Jan. 9 in Columbus before going to Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburg and Winnipeg.

The newest NHL franchise, Utah, comes to Seattle for the first time on Dec. 30 and the Florida Panthers, who are defending Stanley Cup champions, will be in the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 10.

And you’ll want to be sure to get a hockey fix early in February. The Kraken play three games at home and one on the road before the NHL breaks for two weeks (Feb 9 – 21) to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off – a best-on-best tournament happening in Boston and Montreal that will include teams from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. (This replaces the All-Star game this season).

Housewarming Party!

Speaking of the first game, it’s not just the first for the Kraken, it’s the first North American NHL game of the season and kicks off a triple-header of league action that day. Other firsts? It will be the inaugural regular season game for new Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma and off-season acquisitions, defender Brandon Montour and center Chandler Stephenson.

If you want to be sure to be in attendance for this can’t-miss-a game – you can secure your ticket as a full-season ticket member or purchase the “Home Opener” ticket package – a six-game block of tickets that includes that first puck drop of the 2024-25 campaign.

Pack Details: Home Opener Pack

Weekend Warriors

Whether you live outside of the immediate Seattle area, or time is at a premium during the week, or if watching hockey is your favorite weekend activity, there are two ticket blocks available to you through the Kraken’s “Weekend Ticket Packs.” All six games in each of the two options fall on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays and you have the choice of which chunk of games best suits your schedule:

Pack Details: Weekend Packs

Add to your Collection

Maybe you’re someone who loves to get every Kraken bobblehead, or you are just a fan of all the cool giveaways the Kraken offer throughout the season. If so, two ticket packages are available that include six games that fall on giveaway nights. You’ll still want to arrive early to ensure you get that night’s gift, but you’re guaranteed to be in the building so you can add to your collection of exclusive Kraken swag.

Pack Details: Giveaway Packs

Family Fun

If you are looking for a way to plan a family outing, bring a group of four to a Kraken game, or introduce some newer or younger fans to the game, then a Pepsi Family Ticket Bundle is for you. Starting at just $150, along with four tickets to a game, you get four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and a box of popcorn. Five Pepsi Family Ticket Bundle dates are AVAILABLE NOW and more dates will be released throughout the season.

Keep an Eye Out

Community-focused nights (like Black History, Pride, Lunar New Year, and more) aren’t going away! Those dates will be announced in the coming months, and if one of those is important to you – or you’re just looking to select certain games to cheer on the Kraken in-person – single game tickets will go on sale after Labor Day.

The best way to stay up to date on all the ways you can show your Kraken support in Climate Pledge Arena is to sign up for the Inside Edge newsletter, where you’ll get the latest news as well as access to exclusive ticket opportunities. Subscribe to THE INSIDE EDGE.