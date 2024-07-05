Dev Camp Diary: A Week of Firsts

I wasn’t in Vegas for the Draft, I was home in Brandon, watching the TV. My family was with me and we invited by billet family since I’ve been playing in Swift Current for the Broncos. When my name was called, it was an exciting moment. A lot of special people helped me get to this point so it was awesome having them all there for that – it’s a moment I’ll never forget.

After that it was a whirlwind. I got a call five minutes later, and then I was on a plane to Seattle – it was one thing and then another to make sure it was taken care of, but it turned out great. I didn’t really know what to expect from a development camp since it was my first time. But I’d talked to some of the guys on my team who’d been to one, and they told me it’s a lot of dedication; it’s a lot of hard work; a lot of people who know what they’re doing; but the biggest thing they told me was to take in as much information as possible. So that was my main focus…and it’s been a great week. I couldn’t be happier.

Of course, it helped that my buddy, “Burks,” was here with me for both of our first camps. I know his game well. He’s a fast player who makes silky plays. He’s exciting and he puts pucks in the back of the net. We got to be roommates here at camp, and being able to have him by my side has been amazing and something I’m forever grateful for – to be able to go through this together.

The hardest thing I think we did was the fitness testing – especially when we’re in a slower part of the summer before training for next season really picks up. But it was a good test to see where each of us is at.