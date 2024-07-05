The Kraken traded two picks to Florida to get the opportunity to add Clarke to the organization. Caswell is a player that eighth overall pick Berkly Catton knows well. The two have been friends going back to spring/summer hockey when they were kids. Catton has visited Caswell at his home in Brandon, Manitoba many summers and with both playing in the Western Hockey League, they’ve been able to stay in touch not just as friends but with how each other’s game is developing. Catton was on the Draft floor in Vegas when the Kraken picked his friend and Catton couldn’t be more excited. He says Seattle fans can expect a player who’s “very, very smart and super underrated. He has the ability to think the game at a super high pace and makes plays out of nothing. He knows how to manipulate other players in uncomfortable ways for them, but ways he likes.”
Dev Camp Diary: A Week of Firsts
Clarke Caswell is a player the Kraken traded up in the 2024 Draft to get; now, at the end of his first NHL development camp, one of the newest Kraken prospects shares what camp was like…especially with a childhood friend by his side
I wasn’t in Vegas for the Draft, I was home in Brandon, watching the TV. My family was with me and we invited by billet family since I’ve been playing in Swift Current for the Broncos. When my name was called, it was an exciting moment. A lot of special people helped me get to this point so it was awesome having them all there for that – it’s a moment I’ll never forget.
After that it was a whirlwind. I got a call five minutes later, and then I was on a plane to Seattle – it was one thing and then another to make sure it was taken care of, but it turned out great. I didn’t really know what to expect from a development camp since it was my first time. But I’d talked to some of the guys on my team who’d been to one, and they told me it’s a lot of dedication; it’s a lot of hard work; a lot of people who know what they’re doing; but the biggest thing they told me was to take in as much information as possible. So that was my main focus…and it’s been a great week. I couldn’t be happier.
Of course, it helped that my buddy, “Burks,” was here with me for both of our first camps. I know his game well. He’s a fast player who makes silky plays. He’s exciting and he puts pucks in the back of the net. We got to be roommates here at camp, and being able to have him by my side has been amazing and something I’m forever grateful for – to be able to go through this together.
The hardest thing I think we did was the fitness testing – especially when we’re in a slower part of the summer before training for next season really picks up. But it was a good test to see where each of us is at.
© Chris Mast
I think my favorite thing about this week has been meeting all the staff and all the awesome people here. There are great facilities, great people, and all they want is to help make you better. That’s pretty exciting.
And before the final scrimmage, (general manager) Ron Francis set it up to take photos with those of us who were picked this year but weren’t able to be at the Draft in Vegas and then we took a picture as a Draft class. We got jerseys and hats like the guys in Vegas did – and that was pretty special.
I’m excited to be a part of the Seattle Kraken, and excited for what’s next!
