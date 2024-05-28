Balancing Kraken and Firebirds for Now

Before new Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma and his wife, Mary Beth, boarded a noon plane to Seattle Monday, the American Hockey League coach broke the news to his Coachella Valley Firebirds squad. Many cheers and hoots and hurrahs ensued.

“Fortunately, I got a chance to tell them in person,” said Bylsma during a conversation early Tuesday morning before a 10:30 press conference at Kraken Community Iceplex to officially announce his new job. “We had some meetings before practice. After practice I was able to to gather the group and look them in the eye after what we've done in Coachella Valley the last couple of years. What they have done as players is a large part of me getting this opportunity.”

Bylsma was in town for roughly 30 hours to talk about that opportunity (receiving an extended and raucous ovation at an all-staff meeting inside the 32 Bar and Grill, meeting with owners at a quarterly board meeting, and then seeing partners and other VIPs at a late afternoon reception) before getting back on a jet to resume the Firebirds second-straight impressive Calder Cup Playoffs run. Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Milwaukee (a rematch of last spring’s West final) is Wednesday at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA.

At the podium between Kraken owner Samantha Holloway and general manager Ron Francis, Bylsma talked about his “coaching journey,” which includes winning the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and becoming the fastest coach to notch 200 regular-season wins during six-straight playoff years with the Penguins. He was head coach in Buffalo for two seasons (2015-17) and spent three more as an assistant with Detroit before Bylsma and Francis talked about an opening as an assistant coach with AHL Charlotte for the 2021-22 season.

Part of Kraken from Inaugural Season

Bylsma accepted what could be described as a consultant role to be the Kraken-centric leader for an AHL franchise that played one season as a split-squad between Seattle and the Florida Panthers. He admitted Tuesday he was hoping the gig would lead to a chance to become head coach of Kraken affiliate Coachella Valley when the 32nd AHL franchise opened play in the 2022-23 season.

“Coaching in the National Hockey League is an extreme honor and privilege,” said Bylsma in opening remarks with the media. “Being in the organization for the last three years I’ve been witness to the path of this organization’s young players ... but also with the veteran players that are here and assembled now, we have a great group of leaders. There’s a group that we can have a lot of success with down the road in building this championship organization.”

Bylsma then paused for effect.

“Having said all that,” said Bylsma, “It hangs in the balance that I still have some other things to do down in Coachella Valley. We’ve got game one tomorrow [Wednesday]. I'm looking very much forward to spending time with you all here right now, but also getting on the plane and getting back to Coachella Valley and getting on with Game 1. We’ve still got some work to do.”

Rediscovering the ‘Joy’

Bylsma said the Charlotte and Coachella Valley roles revived his love of coaching, a calling the new SEA coach said he has known since his playing days in the AHL and NHL.

“My coaching journey over the last three, four years has led me to this point,” said Bylsma when asked if he longed for a third chance as an NHL head coach. “I needed to discover the joy of coaching again, changing a little bit and establishing relationships with the players ... how the [Firebirds] players reacted to me, how we came together as a group has reignited my desire to be at the National Hockey League level. So it's kind of my journey that's led me to this point. I'm better prepared now than maybe I was four years ago."