Kraken at Canucks | 7:00 p.m.

One: An extended look

The Kraken had said they’d be giving prospect forwards Jani Nyman and Berkly Catton some extended preseason looks, and that’s exactly what they’re doing. This game should mark the third start for both in the team’s four preseason games played. Nyman currently leads the Kraken with three goals so far after potting an empty netter in Edmonton the other night.

While teams don’t usually look at goal totals this time of year, Nyman’s penchant for finding the net makes him attractive for a Kraken squad that also likes his 6-foot-2, 212-pound size. Yes, his ability to skate and find open space at the NHL level is a concern, as it would be for any potential rookie still only 21 years old. But this is a serious opportunity for Nyman to make the team out of camp, and he continues to make the most of it.

Catton has been held pointless in his two games thus far, and the big question surrounding him is whether he can hold up physically at this level. Unlike Nyman, Catton can’t go to the AHL and would have to return to junior hockey if he doesn’t make the Kraken out of camp. Expect to see him as the centerman playing the left wing position in this one, on a line centered by Freddy Gaudreau and featuring Eeli Tolvanen on the right side.

Two: Defending the Deep

The defensive end of the ice will also be worth watching in this one as veteran goalie Matt Murray gets his first start thus far. Murray allowed one goal on 14 shots in Calgary the other night, coming into the game midway through after Philipp Grubauer started the contest.

Grubauer yielded two goals on 19 shots in that contest and should see action in the latter part of this one as both he and Murray compete for jobs behind incumbent No. 1 netminder Joey Daccord.

Also worth watching will be star junior hockey defenseman Tyson Jugnauth, expected to make his AHL debut with Coachella Valley this coming season. Jugnauth is starting his second consecutive contest after a stellar performance against the Oilers on Wednesday night, in which he helped thwart a 2-on-1 break by all-stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl with a nifty stick play.

“Obviously, it was two very special players out there, so it was nice to be able to stop that 2-on-1,” said Jugnauth, named the Western Hockey League’s top defenseman last season after scoring 13 goals and adding 76 assists with the Portland Winterhawks. “It was definitely the highlight of my career so far.”

Jugnauth admitted to quickly registering exactly who it was coming at him.

“Yeah, I mean I saw those two flying at me and I was like ‘Oh no, here we go’,” he said.

Jugnauth said he “got a lot of texts” about the sequence from family and friends.

“Obviously, it was the highlight of my hockey career so far,” he said of getting to appear in his first preseason NHL game. “Hopefully there’s more to come.”

Three: Know the Foe

This won’t be the junior varsity version of the Canucks we saw at Climate Pledge Arena last Sunday. Vancouver is expected to put out a formidable lineup that includes newly acquired Evander Kane, formerly of the Oilers before returning to his hometown this past summer. All-star defenseman Quinn Hughes, who led the Canucks with 76 points last season – 26 more than his next closest teammate – should also be in there.

And we should see a top line of Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and Brock Boeser. Those three combined for 143 points last season, with DeBrusk leading the team in goals with 26. Boeser finished second on the team with 50 points behind Hughes and then, following repeated rumors of a pending departure, turned around and inked a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension.

So, yes, this will be a huge road test for the Kraken, and somewhat akin to the Oilers lineup they beat the other night in Edmonton.

Projected Kraken lines/pairings (not official):

Catton-Gaudreau-Tolvanen

Kartye-Meyers-Melanson

Nyman-Molgaard-Winterton

Stephens-Morrison-Firkus

Lindgren-Fleury

Evans-Ottavainen

Jugnauth-Dragicevic

Murray

Grubauer